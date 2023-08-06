Waltham man charged with attempted murder in connection with Sunday stabbing

A Waltham man has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder after a male victim was seriously injured in a stabbingon Sunday morning, officials said.

Thiago Oliveira, 33, is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and making threats, according to a statement from Waltham police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Monday, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday night whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.