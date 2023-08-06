Waltham man charged with attempted murder in connection with Sunday stabbing

A Waltham man has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder after a male victim was seriously injured in a stabbingon Sunday morning, officials said.
Thiago Oliveira, 33, is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and making threats, according to a statement from Waltham police.
He is expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Monday, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday night whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.
At about 11:15 a.m., Waltham patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Adams Street, police said. Upon arrival, officers quickly located the victim, whose identity was not released, and began to provide first aid, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to police. Oliveira was found nearby shortly after and taken into custody, officials said.
Police believe there is no threat to the general public.
The investigation is ongoing.
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.