The problems with e-bikes

I’m sure I’m healthier for the exercise, and at 70, I run every day with my dog. But I can tell by the high speed coupled with low cadence that people on e-bikes are not exerting themselves. It’s a terrible shame that speed is killing some of them.

Re “ ‘ Not like a bicycle, but the laws are treating it like any bicycle ’ ”: Teenagers’ recent accidents expose e-bike risks (Page A6, July 30): Teenagers should be riding bicycles, not e-bikes. I rode thousands of miles as a teen, prior to taking my first bicycle trip at 18. After graduating from college, I rode from Seattle to Boston — 3,000 miles, including climbing the Cascades, the Rockies, the Green Mountains, and the Whites, as well as butting headwinds in the Great Plains. I took many bicycle trips after that, including climbing 12,000-foot passes in Colorado.

David C. Holzman

Lexington





E-bikes aren’t inherently dangerous, negligent behavior is

The article in Sunday’s July 30 Boston Globe regarding e-bikes is misleading. It highlights recent tragic events without providing any evidence that the use of an e-bike actually contributed to the two fatalities noted.

Brodee Champlain Kingman’s death is tragic, but without any details about the accident, we are led to believe that the e-bike was instrumental in this fatality. Accidents like this happen frequently, on e-bikes and regular bikes, and are often due to misjudgment or inattention by drivers and riders alike. The fact that an e-bike was involved does not necessarily mean it contributed to Kingman’s death.

E-bikes are bicycles and are not inherently dangerous. What’s inherently dangerous is irresponsible or negligent behavior on the part of the rider. The focus of the article should have been on the need for educating people about road safety, and particularly teaching kids how to ride safely using any type of bike. I don’t believe that any able-bodied kid actually needs an e-bike, but rather would benefit greatly from getting out there and pedaling hard. But above all, let’s put the emphasis on the need for safety training rather than looking to blame technology for our failings.

Stuart Weinreb

Acton