Alex Verdugo returns after one-game benching, but can the Red Sox count on him to remain focused?

Cora voiced his frustration after Saturday’s game and reiterated his stance Sunday while also acknowledging the need to look ahead.

Verdugo, who showed up late to the park Saturday, arriving two hours before game time, went 3 for 4 with three singles in Sunday’s 13-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo was back in the Red Sox lineup Sunday, a day after he was a late scratch and benched by manager Alex Cora .

“We took a step back as a team and now we’re going to move forward and he’s part of this,” Cora said before the game. “Hopefully we learn as a group from what happened yesterday. That’s the reason we did it. It was my decision not to play him. I have my reasons and we’ll leave it at that.”

Verdugo has a history of being late during his time with the club. He’s also been a player whose commitment has fluctuated. He was benched in June after failing to hustle on a ground ball. Last year, he came to spring training overweight and out of shape. At the end of the year, when asked whom he would like to see take the next step, Cora, without hesitation, pointed to Verdugo, challenging him to be better.

Verdugo put together a stellar start to this season, looking like the player the Red Sox envisioned. But he struggled much of July and into August with Sunday marking his first multi-hit game since July 8.

Yet beyond his play, although it’s all connected, that the Red Sox and Cora have to continuously make an example out of Verdugo only to have him to fall back into the same pattern is certainly a concern for the club.

“It’s disappointing,” Cora said. “You feel like you’re doing everything possible for stuff like this not to happen. He’s not perfect and I’m not perfect. I think our relationship is actually really, really good. I’ll do my best to keep pushing him to be great, keep pushing him to be responsible, keep pushing him to be there for his teammates every single day. Probably one time he hasn’t been there for his teammates, and it was yesterday. That’s it.”

On the clock

Trevor Story (elbow) is on his own time. Cora reiterated that the Red Sox will wait on the shortstop, who is still on a minor league rehab assignment and will return once he feels ready.

The maximum number of days a player can spend on a rehab assignment is 20. Story, who had set a date to return for Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, will utilize the remainder of his assignment.

He played Sunday for Triple A Worcester, going 2 for 3 with a double and two-run home run in a 9-8 loss in 10 innings at Syracuse. Chris Sale pitched 4⅓ innings scoreless innings for the , striking out seven and yielding three hits. Sale could return to big league action by the end of the week, with the Tigers coming to Fenway for a weekendseries

Story will get Monday off before playing Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Sox will then reassess the situation with the expectation that Story will finally rejoin the team’s parent club.

“It’s just the bounce-back. It’s spring training for him,” said Cora on why Story is still absent from the big league club. “I don’t think it’s about repetitions and all of that. It’s how he feels body wise, and the only guy who knows how he feels is him. We’re supporting him and helping him with everything.”

Story, who stayed healthy as a member of the Rockies, has endured an injury-riddled tenure with the Red Sox. After signing a five-year, $140 million during spring training last year, he played in just 94 games following a fractured wrist and a cranky heel at the end of the year.

The Red Sox are at a pivotal juncture in their season and could use Story. However, Story’s decision to prolong his rehab despite the Sox’ position in the standings is something the club respects.

“People react differently to rehabs,” said Cora. “We have to respect the fact that he feels this way. He’s the only guy who can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume he should be OK.”

Arroyo to Worcester

The Red Sox outrighted Christian Arroyo to Worcester, two days after designating the infielder for assignment … Tanner Houck (facial fracture) pitched in his first rehab contest Saturday. The plan is for him to pitch again Thursday. Garrett Whitlock (elbow) will most likely begin a rehab assignment this week. The Red Sox will use Whitlock as a multi-inning reliever, however Cora noted Sunday that the team will stretch out Whitlock as much as possible … The Red Sox recalled righthander Nick Robertson from Worcester and optioned lefthander Joe Jacques … The Red Sox host the Royals for a four-game set beginning Monday. Cole Ragans (4.33 ERA) will pitch Monday for the Royals followed by Brady Singer (5.10), Jordan Lyles (6.24 ERA), and Alec Marsh (6.75) ERA. Brayan Bello will take the hill for the Red Sox Monday and Kutter Crawford will go Tuesday. There’s a chance James Paxton will start one of the last two games.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.