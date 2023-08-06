Blue Jays’ bats stay hot, Red Sox go silent as Toronto completes weekend sweep

The Red Sox were swept by the Blue Jays Sunday following a convincing 13-1 loss. If there was any series that would define yet another missed postseason berth for the Red Sox, this would be it.

If you were looking for either, you wouldn’t have found it at Fenway over the weekend.

The Sox entered the weekend just two games back of the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot despite dropping consecutive series to the Giants and Mariners.

Yet as of Sunday, the club sits five games behind the Jays for that ever-elusive wild card spot. The Red Sox, utilizing an opener for a second straight day, made it through the first and second frame unscathed but ran into trouble during the third inning.

With two outs in the frame and Brandon Belt on first, George Springer sent a ball to the right-center field gap off Chris Murphy. Jarren Duran had a play on it but alligator-armed the ball at the wall, leading to a ground-rule double, and thus, a four-run frame.

Chris Bassitt, meanwhile, went seven innings for the Blue Jays, surrendering just a run on a Triston Casas solo shot.

