Former Bruins goaltender Gilles Gilbert, Guy Lafleur’s victim in 1979, dies at 74

Gilbert played for the Minnesota North Stars, Bruins, and Red Wings during a 14-season career from 1969-1983.

Goaltender Gilles Gilbert, who was in net for the Bruins for the infamous Guy Lafleur goal in Game 7 of the 1979 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Canadiens, passed away Sunday, according to reports. He was 74.

Gilles Gilbert, who passed away Sunday, makes a save in the 1976 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Starting in 1973, he spent seven years with the Bruins, going 155-73-39 in 277 regular-season games, while teaming up with Gerry Cheevers from 1976-80.

He was 17-14 for the Bruins in the playoffs, winning 10 times in the run to the 1974 Stanley Cup Final. He remains sixth in franchise history in playoff wins.

Advertisement

In 1979, Gilbert was named the game’s first star despite allowing Lafleur to tie the game in the final two minutes, then allowing a Yvon Lambert goal in overtime.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.