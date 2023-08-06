Westford sisters Molly and Morgan Smith to compete at US Women’s Amateur Championship in Los Angeles

Molly, 18, and Morgan, 19, will be the lone representatives from Massachusetts in the field of 156.

The Smith sisters, who hail from Westford, are headed to the US Women’s Amateur Championship in Los Angeles, which runs through Sunday at the Bel-Air Country Club. While this year marks Molly’s third trip to the US Women’s Amateur, it will be Morgan’s debut.

Molly and Morgan Smith have shared the golf course for most of their lives, either as competitors or teammates, but never on as big a stage as they will Monday.

Molly, who graduated from Westford Academy in the spring, made history last month, as she is believed to be the first woman to qualify for the Massachusetts Amateur Championship since the tournament began in 1903. She struggled with long-distance putts, however, finishing the first round at 4-over-par 74. Due to a rain delay in that opening round, she started the second round just 31 minutes after finishing the first and wound up shooting a 75 that put her at 9 over at the day’s close.

At the US Women’s Amateur, Molly will look to add to a list of accolades that already includes a state championship, four Boston Globe All-Scholastic selections, and a commitment to play at the University of Central Florida.

The younger Smith is ranked No. 288 in the country by the American Junior Golf Association and 1,116th in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings. Morgan comes in at No. 542 in the WAGR rankings.

Morgan, who took a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter and is committed to play at Georgetown, has twice won the New England Women’s Amateur Championship, including beating her sister by one stroke at this year’s event.

The sisters have a history of pushing each other during their biggest competitions. When Molly was 13 and Morgan was 14, they competed in the Lowell Women’s Cities Tournament. Morgan roared through the front nine with a 38 while Molly lagged behind with a 43. Molly crept slightly closer but remained four shots behind after 13 holes. Needing a hole in one and three birdies to beat her sister, Molly faced a tall task. But she did just that, shooting 29 on the back nine and snatching victory from her sister.

Molly and Morgan’s father, Phil, is a former PGA professional with eight Lowell Cities titles. Their mother, Lynn, played softball at the University of New Hampshire and trained to be an Olympic skier. Younger sister Maddie joined Molly on Westford Academy’s boys’ golf team and also plays basketball for the Ghosts.

Morgan will tee off at 8:50 a.m. Monday, while Molly will follow shortly after at 9:11. Their tee times line up with Anci and Anika Dy, another of the three pairs of sisters competing.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.