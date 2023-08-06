Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley back with Jaguars on limited practice basis following heart scare

It may have been the best call of his professional career.

He never bothered to get it checked until Wednesday. But with a few extra minutes to spare following a hot and humid practice, the 10-year NFL veteran decided to ask team trainers if they knew what was going on.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had felt his heart flutter before, several times in recent years.

Doctors determined Shatley was experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular, and rapid heartbeat. The condition can lead to blood clots in the heart and increases the risk of stroke and heart failure.

“It’s just the good Lord looking after me,” Shatley said Sunday. “It’s all good now.”

The Jaguars put Shatley on blood thinners to help him regulate the condition. But he’s not allowed to take part in any contact drills while on the medication.

“They don’t want you to take any hits to the head,” he said. “They’re just nervous about that.”

Shatley was back at practice Saturday and Sunday, taking part in non-contract work. The team is confident he’ll be fully cleared at some point soon.

“He’s fine. Everything’s calmed down,” coach Doug Pederson said.

The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He made the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014 and has started 45 games at center and guard. As much experience as he has, he learned something from the ordeal: make sure you tell your wife before you visit doctors and specialists.

Shatley decided to drop the news while on FaceTime with his wife and kids after the doctor’s visit, hoping the presence of the little ones would soften the blow. He got an earful later.

“She was like, ‘What do you mean? Like, you didn’t tell me until then?’ ” he said. “Learned a lesson there, though.”

Packers narrow QB field behind Love

The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition by releasing Danny Etling.

The release of Etling leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford, and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, is entering his first season as the starter following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers selected Clifford out of Penn State in the fifth round of this year’s draft. McGough signed with the Packers the week before the start of training camp.

Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of 2021.

Panthers add veteran linebacker Houston

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract.

Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, has 111½ sacks during his career, including 9½ last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

The 34-year-old Houston’s best season came in 2014 when he was selected as an All-Pro, finishing with 22 sacks while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2011 and spent eight seasons in Kansas City, then played two years in Indianapolis before moving on to Baltimore for 2021-22.