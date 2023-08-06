The once-proud Red Sox seem to be content to play out the string this year

It brought to mind the summer weekends of years past when road-tripping Red Sox fans would pack Camden Yards or Tropicana Field to see their playoff-bound team.

The Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep with a 13-1 victory at Fenway Park. Most of the sellout crowd had long fled the premises by the end except for the Toronto fans chanting, “Let’s go Blue Jays.”

The Red Sox have 51 games left to play. But from an emotional and practical standpoint it felt like the season came to an end on Sunday.

Now the last-place Sox are the beleaguered jobbers taking a beating at their home park. They were outscored by 17 runs over three days and gave up 44 hits.

“Tough weekend, real tough,” manager Alex Cora said. “They pitched better than us, played better defense, ran the bases better and hit [better].”

The Sox have lost four straight and seven of their last eight games. They’re five games out in the wild-card race with three teams to climb over to grab a spot.

Getting back in the race would require a sense of urgency the organization lacks.

The Sox used an opener on Sunday so Bryan Bello could get an extra day of rest after pitching six innings and throwing 84 pitches on Tuesday.

Bello’s health is important to the future. But wasn’t the point of giving him extra days off earlier in the season to allow him to pitch in a vital series such as this?

The Jays were the team directly ahead of the Sox when the series started and the Sox used openers in two games.

Brennan Bernardino got through the first inning on Sunday. Then rookie Chris Murphy allowed six runs over 2⅓ innings.

Murphy didn’t pitch well. But his outing might have been different had Jarren Duran caught a two-out fly ball to center by George Springer in the third inning.

Duran, whose defense has improved markedly this season, tracked the ball down for what should have been the final out of the inning in a scoreless game.

But Duran failed to make the catch, the ball falling in an inch or two beyond his glove. The play was scored a double, the first of three in a row by the Jays as they went on to score four runs in the inning.

It only got worse as Giants castoff Maurico Llovera allowed five runs over 1⅓ innings. He has put 15 men on base in five innings since joining the Red Sox.

Like punting at the trade deadline, getting blown out by the Jays in an important weekend series has become an annual tradition for the Sox.

It happened in late July last season when Toronto scored 40 runs over three games at Fenway. This year they were held to 25. Maybe that’s part of all the progress Chaim Bloom keeps mentioning.

The hope was for Trevor Story to play against the Blue Jays in his return from elbow surgery, something he said was his goal.

But Story instead elected to stay with Triple A Worcester through Wednesday. That’s when the 20-day window for his rehab assignment ends.

Story has a 1.117 OPS over 13 games and 48 plate appearances in the minors since July 21. He was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, and two walks on Sunday and played seven innings at shortstop.

But he doesn’t feel he’s ready.

“We have to respect the fact that he feels this way,” Cora said. “He’s the only guy that can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume that he should be OK. That’s the way I see it.”

Cora is showing respect for a veteran player and a manager should do that. But Story had 59 plate appearances in spring training in 2019 with the Rockies and 60 in 2018. What will happen in two more games for Worcester than can’t happen playing for the Sox?

I asked if the expectation was for Story to be in the lineup on Thursday.

“Let’s see where we’re at,” Cora said.

Story should be in uniform at Fenway on Monday night to face the Royals. But at this point, does it really matter?

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.