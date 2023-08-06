The US women looked more like themselves against Sweden, but their finishing touch was missing

The problem was, obviously, scoring. The finishing touch was missing, even before Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O’Hara missed penalty kicks against Sweden. In the run of play, though, no one player can create opportunities on herown. And the team lacked a true playmaker, especially against the Swedes, as Rose Lavelle was suspended because of two previous yellow cards.

The United States was victorious in only one game (1-0-3) before falling on penalty kicks against Sweden in Melbourne Sunday . It was the team’s earliest World Cup elimination ever. But there was no quit in this squad, and it defended like champions.

There should be no doubt the United States showed up for its World Cup matches ready to play. There are questions about whether the team was ready to win, though.

But in moments of truth, when it came down to scoring, the US simply did not come through. In its last three games, covering 300 minutes, the United States outshot opponents, 57-20, yet produced only one goal.

You can consider the 3-0 opener against Vietnam (28-0 shot advantage) a glorified warmup game, but even then there were signs the United States might not be clicking. A 13-0 result (the score of the 2019 opener against Thailand) was not required, but a clinical performance — such as The Netherlands’ 7-0 win over Vietnam — would have shown that the United States attack was in sync and could have generated enough goals to win the group.

Part of the problem was tactical. Coach Vlatko Andonovski struggled to find an effective midfield combination, and it wasn’t until Emily Sonnett joined Lindsey Horan and Andi Sullivan in a 4-2-3-1 setup on Sunday that the United States seemed secure in the middle.

The United States created opportunities against Sweden. Horan hit the crossbar and had a shot saved by Swedish goalie Zecira Musovic. Trinity Rodman got off two strong shots and passed up a possible third. In the second half, Lynn Williams added a right wing threat and set up a couple chances. Rapinoe opened up the attack on the left wing

But Sweden remained compact and well-positioned defensively. In extra time, on one of the few times the Swedes broke down, Rapinoe broke free at the back post but failed to get off a shot. That was a play a younger Rapinoe might have completed — either one-timing Sullivan’s lofted pass or controlling it and calmly shooting into an open net. That sequence did not go into the statistics, though it turned out to be as crucial as any US missed attempt.

As much potential as Rodman and Smith displayed, they simply were not ready to assert themselves at the World Cup level. Smith had two goals in four games. Rodman had zero; she was firing away in the first half of Sunday’s game, but after having two shots saved, she seemed to lose confidence. In the 38th minute, when she had another chance, she made a centering pass, deferring to more experienced teammates.

Rodman and Smith showed signs of taking the initiative but needed to be more purposeful. They might have made another step had the United States progressed, but they will benefit from this experience and likely be ready for 2027. As for Morgan, she too failed to score, missing a penalty kick against Vietnam.

Along the way, former captain Carli Lloyd criticized the team’s attitude. What the team really missed, though, was a shot-from-distance threat that Lloyd, now working as a television commentator, used to provide. Sullivan was the only US midfielder that could threaten from outside the penalty area, but she was usually too busy defending to find time to do so.

Lavelle or Kristie Mewis might have provided that weapon, but without it, opposing defenses packed in, and that made it difficult for the United States to find clear chances.

Yet, the United States looked like a team focused on getting a result against Sweden. Maybe the players were not the most technical of the tournament, but they kept the game simple, passing and moving quickly. Defensively, they were organized and poised, prepared physically to stifle a Sweden team that had been overpowering on set pieces.

The United States set the tone against the Swedes, sending outside backs Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox forward to attack in force. Plenty of shots — 22-9 in favor of the United States — were produced. Again, quantity was not the problem, it was quality.

As the tournament progresses, margins for error narrow, especially when faced with conservative opposition tactics. Athleticism and speed can only take a soccer team so far, especially against a back line as powerful and sophisticated as Sweden’s. The United States lost Catarina Macario (knee) before the event started, and Lavelle, also injured, had to be eased into things. Lavelle, though, either was not quite ready or simply lost her cool in committing two yellow card offenses, and so was missing when the team needed her most, against the Swedes.

Most of the US team should be around for the next four years. The defense should be set and the attackers need to remain healthy. The youngsters should be ready the next time they meet moments of truth.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.