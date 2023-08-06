US women suffer earliest exit from World Cup in team history after falling to Sweden in penalty kicks

The US women’s soccer team lost to Sweden in the Round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday in penalty kicks.
It is the earliest exit by the US women from the World Cup in team history. Their bid to bring home a third straight title failed after struggling in group play and drawing powerhouse Sweden in the knockout round.
Sweden won the shootout, 5-4. Connecticut’s Alyssa Naeher got a fist on Sweden’s final attempt, a shot by Lina Hurtig, and it appeared as if the ball did not cross the goal line. After video review, officials determined Hurtig’s shot did make it in.
Alyssa Naeher nearly kept it out 🧤 pic.twitter.com/DjpatlgCKD— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023
Sweden’s third penalty attempt went over the crossbar, and Naeher made one save, Rebecka Blomqvist’s attempt on the fourth penalty kick.
Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, and Massachusetts’ Kristie Mewis made the first three penalty kick attempts for the Americans. Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missed four and five. Naeher made No. 6, and Kelly O’Hara’s No. 7 attempt was off the post.