With adjusted contract on the books, Matthew Judon reads Patriots offense well, and other training camp observations

The four-time Pro Bowler looked like himself, wreaking as much havoc as he could while wearing shorts and a shell. During an 11-on-11 period, Judon easily worked his way around tackle Conor McDermott for a “sack” and also appeared to draw a holding penalty on McDermott on another play.

“Me and the guys upstairs got something done,” Judon said Sunday. “I’m happy. They’re happy. We shook hands, and now we’re playing football.”

FOXBOROUGH — Two days after the Patriots agreed to adjust his contract for more compensation , outside linebacker Matthew Judon returned to the field for his most active practice of training camp.

By the end of practice, Judon finished with at least three “sacks” on quarterback Mac Jones. He also showed off some dance moves, getting down to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

“Just to have Ju back on the team, just the energy, the spirit, the wisdom that he gives to everybody, is a blessing,” linebacker Josh Uche said. “I’m definitely happy for him.”

Sunday marked the most Judon participated through the first week and a half of training camp. His presence coincided with an uptick in pressure on Jones, who was also playing behind a makeshift offensive line.

Judon had previously spent the majority of his time on the lower fields, focused on his conditioning. He insisted he was not engaging in a “hold-in” and stood by that stance, even after getting his deal reworked.

“Regardless if I would have got something done or not, I’m playing free,” he said. “Regardless if I was out here or if I was down there running, I was doing it wholeheartedly and I was doing it happily. It was never forced. I wasn’t ever thinking about something else. When I’m out here between the white lines, it’s all football.”

Judon, who remains under contract through the 2024 season, expressed appreciation for the Patriots giving him a pay bump.

“When you do something like that — because, honestly, they didn’t have to, if we’re being quite frank. They didn’t have to. They didn’t have to budge. They could have said you signed this and this is what you’re going to do. But they helped me out, so I help the team out,” he said.

As for whether his time on the lower fields has officially come to an end, Judon wouldn’t say. The Patriots practice Monday and Tuesday before their first preseason game Thursday night against the Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Other observations from Day 10 of training camp . . .

⋅Tight end Mike Gesicki hauled in a stellar one-handed, 20-yard grab with safety Jabrill Peppers in tight coverage along the sideline, eliciting “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd. The catch was Gesicki’s best play of camp, as Hunter Henry has been the far more popular target through 10 practices. Still, Gesicki is the tallest skill position player on the roster (6 feet 6 inches) and figures to be a possible red-zone threat.

⋅ Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and linebacker Marte Mapu each registered interceptions during a 7-on-7 period, as their fast starts to training camp continued. Gonzalez jumped up to pick off Jones on a pass intended for receiver Kayshon Boutte, while Mapu, still in a red non-contact jersey, picked off a tipped ball thrown by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Both rookies have consistently impressed.

⋅ Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton caught a deep ball in stride from quarterback Bailey Zappe during the 7-on-7 period. Thornton, who had been on a streak of practicing on the lower fields, returned to full participation Sunday but took most of his reps with the backups.

It’s unclear why Thornton practiced in a limited capacity for much of last week — perhaps he’s still recovering from a soft-tissue injury that sidelined him during the spring — but it’s clear his camp is off to a less-than-ideal start. Rookie Demario Douglas took snaps with the first team instead of Thornton.

⋅ After leaving practice early Thursday for an undisclosed reason, cornerback Jack Jones returned as a full participant. He still earned snaps with the starters, a sign that whatever prompted the early exit was not significant enough to relegate him entirely.

⋅ Multiple starters did not take the field Sunday. Cornerback Jonathan Jones, center David Andrews, and special teams captain Matthew Slater were absent. Jones and Slater were also sidelined during Friday’s in-stadium scrimmage.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (leg) and guard Cole Strange (knee) also did not practice as they continue to recover from injuries suffered during practice.

Guard Michael Onwenu and safety Cody Davis remain on the physically unable to perform list, while offensive tackle Calvin Anderson is still on the non-football injury list. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, meanwhile, was present but limited for the fifth straight practice.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.