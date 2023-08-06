As war in Ukraine grinds on, fighting intensifies beyond established battlefields

The attacks have come as Ukraine presses on with a counteroffensive in the south and east that it launched about two months ago, with no sign yet that Russian lines have been decisively breached.

Nearly a year and a half into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both sides appear increasingly ready to open a new dimension in the war, taking violence to people and places that have largely been spared until now.

Ukrainian strikes on ships in the Black Sea. Waves of drones fired at Moscow. A Russian attack on a Ukrainian port on the Danube River near the Romanian border.

Advertisement

While Ukraine has been generally coy when it comes to attacks within Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials have recently signaled that strikes over the border and on territory that Russia occupies in Ukraine are part of a plan — now stated explicitly by officials — to force ordinary Russians to face up to the Kremlin’s war.

On Sunday, Russian air defenses shot down a hostile drone that had been approaching Moscow, according to a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app posted by the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The claim has not been independently verified, and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment. At the same time, the Vnukovo airport, which serves Moscow, temporarily suspended flights for “security reasons,” according to a Telegram post from the Russian state news agency Tass.

Russian authorities gave no further details about the drone Sunday. But this past week, they accused Ukraine of twice launching drone strikes that damaged a high-rise in Moscow housing government ministries. Those appeared to be part of an increasingly brazen pattern of attacks on Russian territory including one, in May, in which a drone struck the Kremlin.

Russia has taken steps to intensify attacks on different areas of Ukraine. For a year, the port city of Odesa, crucial before the war for exports of Ukrainian grain, was largely spared Russian strikes. But since Moscow terminated a wartime deal three weeks ago that had allowed Ukraine to continue to ship its grain and other foodstuffs across the Black Sea, Russian forces have struck the port repeatedly, damaging facilities and grain stocks.

Advertisement

The goal has been to thwart any possible attempt by Ukraine to export its produce unilaterally across waters dominated by the Russian navy.

In addition, Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s ports on the Danube River in recent days. The ports, while smaller than the one at Odesa, provide a crucial alternative export route for millions of tons of grain. Again, the aim appeared to be to complicate the transport of crops important both for Ukraine’s economy and for global markets.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram that the country’s air defenses shot down 30 cruise missiles and 27 drones overnight.

Russia launched an aerial attack on Khmelnytskyi, in central Ukraine, causing damage to buildings but no casualties, according to Serhiy Tyurin, deputy head of the regional military administration there. The region, which is west of the Dnieper River, had largely escaped unscathed up to now.

Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry, said Russia had used precision weapons to strike Ukrainian military air bases near the city of Starokostiantyniv, in the western Khmelnytskyi region, and in Dubno, in the northwestern Rivne region. It was not possible immediately to verify the claims independently.

Advertisement

Despite the high toll of the war on both country’s militaries and on Ukrainian civilians — more than 9,000 of whom have been killed, according to United Nations data — talks to end the fighting have yet to yield any significant progress.

This is in part because both sides are seeking to make territorial gains on the battlefield. Zelensky has also proposed a peace formula that includes a Russian cessation of hostilities and Moscow’s withdrawal from the entirety of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, demands the Kremlin flatly rejects.

As part of a diplomatic push, however, representatives from Ukraine and about 40 other countries — with the notable exception of Russia — gathered in Saudi Arabia over the weekend in an effort to build international consensus for a peace settlement.

In addition to the United States and European countries, notable attendees included Brazil, China, India, and South Africa, allies of Russia known collectively as BRICS, as well as some oil-rich Gulf nations that have tried to maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia throughout the war. Zelensky’s office said Sunday that the meeting had been a “step toward the practical implementation of peace initiatives proposed by Ukraine.”

China, which has cast itself as neutral, was open to the idea of holding further discussions, according to a European Union official. Russia will discuss the results of the talks with other BRICS nations that participated in the meeting, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, told Tass on Sunday.

Advertisement

As the talks took place, a Russian aerial guided bomb struck the Kupiansk district in the northeastern region of Kharkiv late Saturday and sparked a fire, killing at least two people, according to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional administration.

A third person — a 58-year-old woman — was killed Sunday after further Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Sinegubov said on Telegram.

There was no independent confirmation of the attacks, but the Kharkiv region is among the worst hit by Russian strikes behind the front lines in the war. Ukrainian forces retook the city of Kupiansk last September as part of a rapid counteroffensive, but Russian missile strikes since then have made any resumption of normal life impossible.