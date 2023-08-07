Boston Ballet announces roster for 2023-2024 season

“We have a diverse and talented roster of dancers at Boston Ballet this season, and I am thrilled to welcome these new company and BB2 members from around the globe,” Nissinen said. “I am looking forward to seeing them shine in our ambitious 60th season, which showcases the best of the past, present, and future of ballet with beloved classical favorites and exciting world premieres. Our audiences will enjoy getting to know the dancers and what they will bring to our versatile repertoire.”

In all there will be 67 dancers in the main company and the second company, Boston Ballet II (BB2). Fifteen nationalities are represented on the roster; 35 percent of the dancers identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), according to a company press release. Boston Ballet continues to have a strong home base: BB2 alumni make up 34 percent of the company, the release said.

The new arrivals include principal Yue Shi (Tangshan, Hebei, China) and second soloist Chenxin Liu (Chenzhou, Hunan, China). They come to Boston Ballet from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, where they were both principals, and are a longtime couple; you can watch, via YouTube, Shi propose to Liu onstage after a performance of “The Nutcracker” last December.

The Ballet had previously announced the promotion of Chisako Oga from soloist to principal. Oga’s featured roles this past season included Kitri/Dulcinea and Amour in “Don Quixote” and Princess Aurora and Princess Florine in “The Sleeping Beauty.” Sun Woo Lee is promoted from second soloist to soloist; his roles last season included the Lead Traveler in “Don Quixote” and Bluebird in “The Sleeping Beauty.” Tyson Clark, Louise Hautefeuille, Sage Humphries, Sangmin Lee, and Daniel Rubin are promoted from “artist of the company” (the Ballet’s name for its corps members) to second soloist. BB2 dancers Brooke Wilson and Sydney Williams are promoted to artist of the company.

Also joining Boston Ballet as artists of the company are Alexandria Heath (Gilbert, Ariz.), Isaac Mueller (Littleton, Colo.), Courtney Nitting (Lafayette, N.J.), Emma Topalova (Pittsburgh), and Alexa Torres (Santiago, Dominican Republic). Heath has danced with Houston Ballet II and Mueller with the Dutch National Ballet. Nitting was a member of Kansas City Ballet and one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch” in 2022. Topalova won the Youth Grand Prix Award at the Pittsburgh Youth America Grand Prix semifinal in 2018. Torres has danced with the Washington Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.

Eight of the 13 dancers on this year’s BB2 roster will be new. Joining from Boston Ballet’s Graduate Program are Emily Aston (Newport Beach, Calif.), Sumin Lee (Ilsan, South Korea), and Alexander Nicolosi (Shreveport, La.). Rounding out the list of arrivals are Kylie Dyson (Clearwater, Fla.), Austen McDonald (Sydney, Australia), Wesley Miller (Columbia, S.C.), Sydney Santo Domingo (East Hanover, N.J.), and Samuel Ming Yuan (Singapore).

Boston Ballet’s season will begin with “Fall Experience” (Oct. 5-15), continue with the company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 24-Dec. 31), and conclude next year with “Winter Experience” (Feb. 22-March 3), “Cinderella” (March 14-24), “Carmen” (April 25-May 5), and “Spring Experience” (May 9-19).

