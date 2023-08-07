This week’s TV: The return of ‘Only Murders,’ an opioid drama, and endless ads

Instead of analyzing, I’ll gripe about something that has irritated me for years now. Every time I go to a movie theater, I am dumbstruck by the number of ads I have to sit through before the feature. I’m not talking about what runs on the screen before the official start time so much as what’s on after it, notably the relentless number of previews, which, we sometimes forget, are ads.

I’ll save you from my opinion of “Barbie,” since there is an abundance of Barb-analysis out there. Turns out there is a lot to say about the politics, aesthetics, and philosophical meaning of Barbie, Ken, and their plastic community. But friends, I must ask you, when will Chatty Cathy get her due? WHEN?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe .com. Today’s column covers Aug. 7-13.

My “Barbie” screening began 23 minutes after the 2 p.m. time listed in the paper. That’s, you know, enough time to take a shower, or do a light workout, or take my dog out for a walk. It’s a bit shocking to me, a TV viewer who has always hated watching 20+ minutes of ads across an hour-long show. But at least with TV ads, which I see much less often in this age of streaming and pay cable, I can do something else while they run. There’s not much to do sitting in a dark theater.

I suppose that’s an important reason that there are so many ads: We are captives, and theaters want to sell to us while they’ve got us, encouraging us to come back for other movies down the line. Also, some use those 23 minutes to go buy popcorn and candy at the concession stand, which is how theaters make money.

But still, it’s a drag, and I’m afraid my neighbors heard me sigh more than once before “Barbie” actually started. Alas, I arrived on time.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. You know it’s summer when Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” returns with its light-hearted mysteries and its trio of goofy true-crime podcasters. This year, as revealed in last year’s finale, Paul Rudd guest stars as the murder victim of the season, with Meryl Streep also on board as an actress who maybe didn’t like Rudd’s character so much. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are the Mod Squad — ”Who are we without a homicide,” Gomez says in the trailer. Season three begins Tuesday.

Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in Netflix's "Painkiller." KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX

2. Following in the footsteps of Hulu’s “Dopesick,” Netflix’s six-episode limited series “Painkiller” takes on the early days of the opioid crisis in America. Premiering Thursday, it tells the intertwining stories of the victims who were told the drugs were safe, Purdue Pharma and its aggressive sales reps, and the people trying to stop the madness. The cast features Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, West Duchovny, and Clark Gregg. The trailer is here.

3. Two workers at a telemarketing call center in New Jersey uncover a secret in this darkly comic true-crime docuseries whose executive producers include Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, and Danny McBride. The pair discover that the money they’ve been raising for firefighter and police charities is in fact going to their employers, but no one can do anything about it. The three-part “Telemarketers,” which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO (trailer here), digs into the uglier sides of capitalism as the amateur sleuths try to blow the whistle on fundraising scams.

4. Based on the graphic novel, the new adult animated series “Strange Planet” is set on a distant planet populated by blue beings (see them here). On the show, co-created by author Nathan Pyle and “Community” creator Dan Harmon, the aliens try to understand human beings. Voices include Tunde Adebimpe (from the band TV on the Radio), Demi Adejuyigbe, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder, and Lori Tan Chinn. It premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Paul Giamatti and Maggie Siff return as Chuck and Wendy Rhoades for the seventh and final season of Showtime's "Billions." Christopher T. Saunders/Christopher T. Saunders/SHOWTIME

CHANNEL SURFING

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” A docuseries about trailblazers. Netflix, Wednesday

“Down for Love” People with Down syndrome looking for love. Netflix, Friday

“Billions” The seventh and final season premieres, available on Paramount+ With Showtime two days earlier. Showtime, Sunday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” Sigourney Weaver stars in this domestic-abuse drama. Amazon

“Minx” The comedy returns in good form for season two. Starz

“Justified: City Primeval” Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in this miniseries. FX, Hulu

“The Afterparty” Season two of the murder-mystery comedy is set at a wedding. Apple TV+

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max

“The Bear” The show returns with a strong second season. Hulu

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.