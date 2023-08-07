EV fires like the Wareham blaze are rare but dangerous. Here’s why.

How common are EV fires, and why did this happen?

An electric car parked in a driveway in Wareham spontaneously burst into flames on Saturday morning. The Wareham Fire Department extinguished the blaze , spraying 11,000 gallons of water on the vehicle over three hours. The incident raised questions about the safety of electric vehicles due to fire risk.

The Chevy Bolt that caught fire in Wareham was the subject of a recall by General Motors that started in 2021 due to reports of about a dozen battery fires. GM discovered that batteries in Bolts sold from 2016 through 2021 made by LG had a defect that could potentially cause a spontaneous fire. Wareham fire officials confirmed that the Bolt that caught fire was a model subject to the recall but were unsure whether the battery replacement had been completed.

Overall, however, EV battery fires are rare. Electric vehicles experienced 25 fires per 100,000 sold versus 1,530 fires per gasoline car and 3,475 per hybrid car sold, according to a study by AutoinsuranceEX that reviewed data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

How did Wareham firefighters extinguish the fire?

Like many fire departments around the state, the Wareham squad had recently received special training in how to combat lithium-ion battery fires, warning them that the fires can restart after being initially extinguished. The batteries in EVs, electric bikes, and many other devices can ignite and continue burning internally even without oxygen, making the fires tricky to extinguish. In Wareham, the firefighters got the initial fire out in half an hour, but it reignited and they continued to spray the EV for several more hours.

“We’ve been going through training on this topic not just for vehicles but because lithium-ion batteries are all over now,” Wareham chief John Kelley said.

The fire department also used specially designed hose nozzles for EV fires, which helped spray water all over the battery, Kelley said.

What advice do firefighters have for EV owners?

The Chevy Bolt that caught fire was unplugged and parked in the owner’s driveway. Chief Kelley said that was fortunate or the incident could have been more dangerous.

“People need to be aware where they are charging these vehicles,” he said. “This could have been a different story if that vehicle was parked under someone’s home or in their garage. It could have been a lot different.”

