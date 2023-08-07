New name reflects old mission at Schnitzer Steel

But now, Schnitzer Steel Industries is getting a rebirth and refresh, with a new moniker — and, starting next month, a new ticker symbol (RDUS). The new brand name: Radius Recycling .

For most of the past century, the metal processing company founded by Sam Schnitzer in Portland, Ore., carried the family name. That continued even as the enterprise grew into a major corporate force with about 3,300 employees, $3.5 billion in annual revenue, and facilities across 25-plus states, including a big plant on the Mystic River in Everett.

Chief executive Tamara Lundgren says many customers and investors heard the old name and thought Schnitzer was primarily in the steel manufacturing business. The company does have one steel mill, in Oregon, but most of the revenue comes from the recycling and processing of ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company’s steel shredding and recycling plant in Everett represents one of its largest deep-water port facilities.

As a result, the company hired New York branding firm Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv to help brainstorm ideas for a new name and logo. They eventually settled on Radius Recycling, to emphasize the critical role it plays in the circular economy.

“When we realized that people were not intuitively connecting what our core business was with our name, we realized we really needed to catch up with our strategy,” Lundgren said. “The reaction is very positive. Sometimes, when particular companies with older names or older logos (change their name), there’s controversy or there’s people who regret the change. Here, we haven’t experienced any of that.”

Schnitzer remains headquartered in Portland, but Lundgren generally works out of the Boston area these days. She and her husband, John Lundgren, previously lived in Connecticut. But after John Lundgren, who grew up in Braintree, stepped down from his job as chief executive of New Britain-based tools company Stanley Black & Decker in 2016, they had more flexibility about where they could live. Eventually, the couple settled on the Back Bay.

Tamara Lundgren has a good relationship with Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and on July 26 posed for a photo in a hardhat showing the new Radius logo with DeMaria and state Representative Joe McGonagle. However, while DeMaria pursues an ambitious plan to significantly pare back the industrial port designation along the city’s waterfront to allow for other uses there, Lundgren believes in the importance of protecting industrial waterfronts as key links in supply chains. “Working ports are very important to national security and to national commerce,” Lundgren said. “Working ports need to be understood as unique assets that serve a lot of important purposes.”

Jack Smith, pictured here, is in the news lately because of his role as special prosecutor for the Department of Justice in the agency’s investigations into Donald Trump. But Kim West has a professional interest in Smith’s career that has nothing to do with the former president. Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Trump prosecution opens door for Boston attorney Kim West

Jack Smith is in the news lately because of his role as special prosecutor for the Department of Justice in the agency’s investigations into Donald Trump.

But Kim West has a professional interest in Smith’s career that has nothing to do with the former president: When US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to the DOJ role last November, Smith’s old job leading the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague opened up. And West was recently appointed to fill that opening. While the European Union-backed court is based in the Netherlands, it’s focused on prosecuting crimes associated with the war in Kosovo in the late 1990s.

Since 2019, West has been working at the Boston office of the Ashcroft Law Firm (founded by former US attorney general John Ashcroft) though she has extensive experience as a public prosecutor including as the chief of then-state Attorney General Maura Healey’s criminal bureau. West is already quite familiar with The Hague, having previously worked there for five years as a lawyer in an international criminal tribunal who helped prosecute former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic for crimes related to genocide.

West, in an interview, said she’s looking forward to her new role in Europe. She expects to move there within the next few months.

“This type of work and this area of law is profoundly important,” West said. “What happens in these courts bears on how history will look back on a nation. It bears on how future generations will see their grandparents. It’s important that we get this right . . . We have to make sure there is an accurate record of events . . . and that any judgment is unimpeachable.”

Another big law firm comes back to the office

Big Law is bringing people back to the office, and Ropes & Gray is helping lead the way.

Ropes chair Julie Jones sent a memo on July 27 to lawyers in the United States and United Kingdom about the firm’s latest return-to-office plan: Starting Nov. 6, the firm officially will be back in the office four days a week, Monday through Thursday, up from three days today (Tuesday through Thursday). Friday will continue to be an optional remote day. (The firm’s employees in Asia are already back five days a week.) Other big law firms with Boston offices that have announced a switch to four days a week in the office include Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

At Ropes, the largest law firm in Massachusetts, Jones wrote that the firm’s success hinges on cultivating its existing strengths of culture, teamwork, and professional development.

“These strengths, which define and differentiate us, can only be realized to their fullest extent through in-person collaboration, learning and mentoring,” Jones wrote. “Simply put, we need more people together, more often, more consistently.”

But it’s not like the firm won’t offer flexibility. Jones said lawyers will have some leeway to work remotely to juggle external conflicts, such as a medical appointment or a meeting at a kid’s school. And there will be four “optional remote weeks” during the rest of 2022: the last two weeks of August, Thanksgiving week, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

UTEC Executive Director Gregg Croteau (addressed students and staff in the newly renovated performance and conference center of the facility in Lowell on Oct. 19 2012. Wendy Maeda

After a quarter-century, Croteau to step down at Lowell nonprofit

Two board members at Lowell social services provider UTEC Inc. once shared a joke about what they would do if longtime chief executive Gregg Croteau got hit by a bus. One of them said, “He gets up. Duh!”

And that was the extent of UTEC’s succession planning. Until now. Croteau is informing UTEC’s supporters that the nonprofit, which provides skills training to older teens and young adults, is about to hire Croteau’s replacement. He said the search will begin after Labor Day, and UTEC has already lined up headhunting firm NRG Consulting to help. Once the new chief executive is found, Croteau will become the group’s first executive chairperson, still a full-time role but one focused primarily on external relations: fund-raising, public policy advocacy, and the like. At some point, the new chief executive will take over completely, though Croteau has not said when he plans to leave.

It’s been a wild ride for Croteau since he was hired as the first executive director — the first full-time employee, actually — nearly 25 years ago at what was then called the United Teen Equality Center. At the time he joined, the new organization’s budget was under $100,0000, including a crucial $40,000 grant from the city of Lowell to kickstart the enterprise. Now, UTEC has a $16 million-plus budget and a staff of 90, and makes and sells products such as cutting boards and recycles mattresses under the Madd Love Market name. The group also has operations in Lawrence and Haverhill. And it just received a $600,000 pledge from the Kresge Foundation, and as a result will promote Nichelle Sadler to be executive director of its Training Center for Excellence, which helps train other nonprofits.

Croteau’s not sure what his next act will be. But with the organization rounding the corner on the quarter-century mark, Croteau thought it was a good time to bring in new leadership. And, fortunately for him, he doesn’t need to get hit by a bus for it to happen.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.