Body found at Boston public works facility, police say

Police were called to 400 Frontage Road around 10:10 a.m. for a “death investigation,” said Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered Monday morning at a public works facility in Boston.

The age and gender of the deceased person wasn’t immediately available and there was no information on a suspected cause of death.

