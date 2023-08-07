‘It’s a clown show’: Boston city councilors make reelection push after chaotic term

The Sept. 12 preliminary election, in which three of the council’s most outspoken progressives each face multiple challengers, will offer voters their first formal opportunity to weigh in on a legislative body that has earned more headlines this year for infighting than for policymaking. And in whittling down the field for November’s general election, the September races will test both the city’s appetite for progressive policy and its reaction to an unproductive two-year term, pockmarked by a recent spate of scandals and ethical lapses.

As they near the end of a chaotic two-year term, Boston city councilors will be on the ballot this fall, with a slate of races that are as much about competence and cooperation as they are about ideology.

“We’re gonna get a real sense of what Boston believes a city councilor should be doing,” said Bill Linehan, a former council president who was seen as one of the body’s more conservative voices. During this term, he said, “it didn’t seem like a lot was getting done, and the priorities of making sure government works for people didn’t seem to be on the front burner. ... It’s the next group’s turn.”

The factions taking shape in this fall’s elections seem to roughly follow the same personal, political, and, in some cases, racial lines that split the council now.

Mayor Michelle Wu and other progressives have lined up behind like-minded contenders, while some of the council’s most conservative voices and other traditional city power brokers — including former Mayor Martin J. Walsh — are rallying behind the more moderate candidates in their respective races.

In many ways, this fall’s election outlines a familiar political power struggle for Boston, between the new crop of progressive contenders that has gained ground here in recent elections, and a more moderate faction that has long held power.

That latter coalition seemed to take form last month in a now-disavowed effort by the public relations magnate George Regan to convene a fundraiser to “save our city” “from the negative impacts of the ultra-progressive policies” at Boston City Hall. After an invitation to the event was made public, many of the politicians listed as attendees said they were unfamiliar with it; Regan said it had been an error on the part of his secretary.

To some involved in local politics, though, the botched effort underscored genuine pushback against the progressives who currently hold power in city government.

“You can definitely see across a number of races this year, the way in which a kind of ‘old Boston’ that was particularly enraged at losing the mayor’s office is trying to mobilize … to get back some power that they feel like they have lost,” said Jonathan Cohn, political director for the organization Progressive Massachusetts. The candidates are running as their own people, he added, but “they’re also stand-ins for different coalitions.”

Other elected officials and political operatives, though, argue this fall’s contests have little to do with candidates’ political leanings. Instead, they say, they’re referenda on each incumbent and the council’s record as a whole.

“I don’t believe any of these races are about ideology,” said Cam Charbonnier, who ran the unsuccessful 2021 mayoral campaign of Annissa Essaibi George and this year is working with several of the more moderate council candidates. “It’s about people’s desire for a city council that is working together and is focused on delivering for constituents, which is not the reality of what they’re seeing right now.”

Even with a comfortable progressive majority, the body this term has made few substantive policy moves; most of its most notable legislation originated with Wu’s office, and other efforts have stalled out for lack of support from the mayor or state Legislature. The council’s efforts on the once-in-a-decade redistricting process landed the city in federal court — where several sitting city councilors helped sue the very body on which they serve.

The council has also made minimal use of its substantial new legal power to directly amend the mayor’s budget proposal. This year, after hours of procedural confusion, councilors approved just one tweak to Wu’s spending plan — and that edit was quickly rejected by the mayor as a violation of city and state law.

Meanwhile, interpersonal attacks have flown across the chamber, along with thinly veiled allegations of wrongdoing. One councilor, Frank Baker, compared one colleague to a “predator,” and accused another, a Protestant from Northern Ireland, of bringing anti-Catholic bias to the redistricting process, a comment for which he later apologized.

And just recently, three of the council’s most outspoken progressives have acknowledged ethical lapses and other major missteps. Ricardo Arroyo and Tania Fernandes Anderson admitted to ethics violations and paid fines; Kendra Lara is facing charges in connection with a June 30 crash in which authorities say she slammed an unregistered, uninsured car into a home in Jamaica Plain while driving without a license.

“Frankly, it’s a clown show in there,” said Mike McCormack, who served on the council in the 1980s. “I hope it changes. But I’m not entirely optimistic.”

Next year’s council is guaranteed to welcome at least two new faces. The council’s moderate ranks are thinning with the retirement of the body’s longest-serving members: Baker, of Dorchester, and Councilor Michael Flaherty, who represents the city at-large.

Just three incumbent councilors — Arroyo, Lara, and Fernandes Anderson — face multiple challengers and will compete in September’s preliminary election. (In the November general election, all three at-large councilors seeking reelection face a competitive field, and Councilor Liz Breadon and Councilor-Elect Sharon Durkaneach face an opponent in their respective district.)

Fernandes Anderson — who last month agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for hiring and then giving raises to her sister and son — faces four challengers, including perennial candidates Althea Garrison and Roy Owens, in Roxbury-based District 7.

But the two incumbents seen as most vulnerable are Arroyo and Lara. Lara has entered a not guilty plea in the charges related to the car crash, and said she hopes constituents can look to her policy record, not the mistake.

Arroyo in June admitted to an ethics violation and paid a $3,000 penalty for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit. His name also appeared in bombshell government reports showing that former US Attorney Rachael Rollins used her position to try to influence his election for district attorney. And last year, during that race, years-old sexual assault allegations surfaced against Arroyo. (Arroyo has denied the allegations and was never charged.)

Those council races present “a test for the progressive community,” said Jacquetta Van Zandt, a political strategist and host of the “Politics and Prosecco” videocast program.

“Where do we draw the line?” she questioned. “Do we want representatives that are dignified and that are doing the work of the people? Or do we want to keep giving passes to people?”

Arroyo said voters are less focused on his personal baggage than on his policy positions. And he argued political opponents are “trying to use these moments to push us backwards.”

“They’re hoping that there’s a vulnerability to progressive electeds that would allow for more conservative councilors to fill that void,” Arroyo said. But, he added, “I think voters aren’t going to go for that.”

Some challengers are pitching themselves as alternatives who can offer the same progressive bona fides without the personal baggage. Enrique Pepén, a longtime city official who is running against Arroyo, said he brings “a different option” and “a fresh voice.”

“I’m going to be a progressive voice on the City Council, but also someone that’s able to unite the district and move progressive policies forward,” Pepén said in an interview. “The residents of District 5 deserve better — someone that’s gonna put them first.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.