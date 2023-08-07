Dennis boat crash that killed Sherborn teen now a criminal investigation, DA says

Sadie J. Mauro, 17, a lacrosse player and rising senior at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, was among six people on board a boat that struck a jetty at the entrance of Sesuit Harbor around 9 p.m. on July 21.

The probe into a Dennis boat crash that killed a teenage girl from Sherborn and injured at least one other teen last month is now a criminal investigation, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Mauro was killed in the crash, and a teenage boy suffered a head laceration, officials have said.

Rescuers from the US Coast Guard, state and local police agencies, a regional dive team, and local firefighters spent more than two hours looking for Mauro, whose body was recovered around 11:30 that night.

Other people on the boat, including the injured teenage boy, were treated at Cape Cod Hospital, officials have said.

The District Attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to that office, and Dennis police are investigating the crash.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who was operating the boat at the time of the crash. Officials have not announced any charges or arrests in the case.

First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba declined to comment on the case or answer questions Monday, citing the active ongoing criminal investigation.

The boat that crashed was equipped with two outboard 250-horsepower engines and had an Alabama registration, officials have said. The crash was reported in a 911 call, according to the DA’s office.

Harbormaster Dawson Farber told the Globe that his department learned of trouble that night from a report that a fisherman on one of the jetties had heard someone calling for help.

Once authorities learned a boat had struck one of the harbor’s jetties, crews launched their rescue effort, Farber said. The US Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod to help in the search, he said.

An off-duty firefighter first reached the stricken boat, and dropped anchor to keep it from drifting away, he said. At the time, it wasn’t clear how many people had been aboard the crashed boat, and who remained unaccounted for, Farber said.

Once rescuers realized that Mauro was missing, the dive team began looking for her, and used sonar to locate her body, according to Farber.

Farber said the last time a boat struck the jetty was about 8 to 10 years ago. “It is rare,” he said.

Mauro’s death left her fellow students and the staff in Dover-Sherborn heartbroken.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room; she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” John Smith, the high school’s principal, told families in an e-mail following the crash.

Mauro’s family paid tribute to her in an obituary, and wrote that she was born with a nature and wisdom beyond her years “that allowed her to live a full life that felt far longer than her time here.”

Her loved ones said that “our lives will always be better and brighter because of her example.”

Jeremy C. Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.