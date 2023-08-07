Every exercise, every minute, all at once: the desperate need to stay competitive in an unforgiving world

And you cannot have roots! Not in today’s workplace. Young-ness must be projected. At this point I barely have time to do my actual work because I’m so busy strengthening my core and increasing flexibility and rebuilding my fast twitch muscles, and who knows what I’ll learn about tomorrow that I’m not doing today, and OK now I just read you’re supposed to keep adding in new exercises and make everything progressively harder or … don’t even ask.

Well, it could — unless my legs give way and I break my tailbone when I crash to the floor, setting off cascading injuries that will thrust me ever deeper into the hole and eventually become so debilitating I can’t even comfortably sit in a hair salon to get my roots covered.

“Every minute you’re not getting younger you’re getting older” — me to myself, three minutes into a 14-minute “wall squat” routine , which I added to my anti-aging exercise routine because it could, apparently, lower my blood pressure.

I’m now five minutes into this squat thing, with my laptop comfortably (ahem) positioned on the tabletop formed by the right angle my quivering thighs are making with the wall, multi-tasking in a desperate attempt to accelerate the de-aging process.

But wait! Maybe the wall isn’t the best use of my time. The fitness routines are coming at me so fast — and not just from women’s or fitness magazines, but international newspapers that once focused on, crazy as this sounds — news — that I’ve developed the exercise version of FOMO.

Maybe I should be doing the “joy workout” that’s beckoning to me from the homepage of The New York Time To Exercise (not a real publication — yet). Or would my time be better spent on the “five yoga poses I need to know.” Should I dedicate myself to learning about the mental and physical benefits of Tai Chi, or get started on a “19 minute HIIT exercise plan for beginners”?

OMG I don’t even know my VO2 max — or, honestly, what a VO2 max is.

Oh, wait, my phone is ringing. “Have you seen the latest?” a friend asked from her wall. She was referring to a story about how you’re supposed to change your workout once you hit 40.

40? That’s what we’re trying to get back to. But how to get there fastest?

Should I do the six exercises that will give me the core muscles of an Olympian? I learned about them in a major paper once known for its business coverage. Or the six exercises that will protect my back while I’m gardening or playing golf, or that will give me the leg strength of a Rockette or turbocharge my pickleball game (even if my prospects for the Olympics look grim, and I don’t garden or golf or kick in a line, and, if I were to play pickleball, not having to be in good shape would be the appeal).

What happened to the good old days of exercise, when 10,000 steps were all you needed, and then — thanks to a gift from a benign exercise god — that number was bargained down to even fewer steps, and things got so loose that anything counted.

You lumber from the couch to the fridge? Ca-ching. Circle Target looking for a chaise lounge? Bingo! Park a few blocks from the Cheesecake Factory? Watch that step count go up, baby!

But now? If you’re going to walk, you better do so with a resistance band looped around your ankles (and not that softball green one, either) — while doing lateral dumbbell raises and overhead triceps extensions. God forbid you let your posture go.

Meanwhile, back on the wall ... finally, mercifully, after what seemed like only 97 hours, my 14 minutes were up. I knew the benefits of my lowered blood pressure/refreshed appearance wouldn’t last, so I rushed to work to be observed by colleagues (Is that Beth, or her much younger identical twin sister?), and as the day drew to a close, a friend mentioned a workout she was eager to try.

“It’s a trampoline class,” she said.

Bouncing? How has this not been pushed to me? How did the algorithm that knows me so well — here’s a story on Gwyneth Paltrow putting her guest house on Airbnb that you might enjoy, and another on a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that dispels divorce rumors — miss this one?

Not wanting to waste time on an exercise that would not help me erase time, I Googled “benefits of trampoline bouncing,” and upon learning that I could expect improved bone density and balance, I signed right up.

The class was held on the pretty lawn of the Time Out Market Boston in Fenway, and as I bobbed joyfully on my own personal trampoline, a light summer evening breeze blowing, the happy buzz of people socializing in the background, I realized that I wasn’t thinking about my age at all. I just felt young.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.