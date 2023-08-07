Expect storms on Tuesday morning, including possible heavy rain in some places

On Friday it looked like showers and storms were quite likely and although they materialized over Western New England, many central and eastern locations in the region didn’t receive even a drop of rain.

High humidity is back on Monday with dew points near 70 degrees again, and we’ve had a few showers to mark the occasion. There’s a bigger round of showers possible for Tuesday morning on either side of the commute, and these could create travel trouble.

Summertime forecasting of scattered showers and storms in some ways is actually more difficult than winter forecasting. You can have all the elements for potential severe weather present but if something doesn’t ignite those elements then eventually they’ll just move away without any fanfare.

Advertisement

That’s pretty much what happened last week. Think of it like putting all the ingredients of a cake together in a pan, but the oven, a key ingredient, is too far away to cook them. By the time you get the pan into the heat the ingredients have sort of turned to mush and the cake never rises.

Severe weather ingredients must come together at the same time to produce significant storms. NOAA

Tuesday morning once again we have a lot of the ingredients present for heavier downpours, including perhaps some thunderstorms and even the potential for severe weather. All of these variables need to come together as a frontal system is pushing into them, giving them the lift required to create heavy rain.

I think there’s a good chance this is going to happen, but not everybody will see copious amounts of rainfall nor will all areas receive thunderstorms. Already we can see storms over Ohio and West Virginia and this is the area destined to reach New England Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms in the Midwest were headed east Tuesday afternoon. COD Weather

For those areas under the heaviest rainfall, an inch or more is likely and there could be some urban street flooding and temporary basement flooding as well.

Advertisement

The showers will push off by mid to late morning on Tuesday, leaving us with warm and humid conditions. There could be another round of showers and storms in the afternoon but these are less likely and it’s possible we miss those all together.

The image below is a prediction of the state of the atmosphere late Tuesday morning. It does show meteorologists there is a risk of heavy rain and severe weather, and even a small spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, although it’s not likely.

The sounding plot for Tuesday shows instability, high amounts of water and potential energy for southern New England. This is a good indicator of possible severe weather. Tropical Tidbits

Wednesday looks quite nice with a good summer forecast of warm conditions and moderate levels of humidity. Another weather system could bring a few showers late Thursday with a break in the action for Friday, and then we’ll have to watch another weather system for the weekend.

Unlike major weather systems in the winter, summer systems are more difficult to nail down and can be frustrating for both the predictor and those of you who are using this information. It’s important if you have outdoor plans to check the latest forecast as things can change quickly, especially in our active summer pattern.