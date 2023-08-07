Adam Montgomery to be sentenced for illegal gun possession on Monday

Adam Montgomery, who is charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for separate illegal gun possession convictions.

In June, a Hillsborough Superior Court jury convicted Adam Montgomery of six charges after hearing testimony from his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who described how he stole a shotgun and a rifle from an acquaintance in Manchester, N.H., in 2019.

He was convicted of two counts of being an armed career criminal, two counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of theft. Adam Montgomery was previously convicted in Massachusetts for shooting a man in the head and for violent crimes in New Hampshire.