After R.I. restaurant endured ‘ghost kitchen,’ its fried chicken and waffles have become a staple

Edmund Addai, says he started cooking around 11 years old, learning recipes family members from the American South and in Ghana had long perfected. By 18, he was gifted a waffle maker, and that’s when things changed.

In 2020, Addai decided to start his fried chicken and waffle stand, The Stack House, out of Bath Food Co., a ghost kitchen hub, in the middle of 2020. For Addai, a native Rhode Islander and first-generation African American, the idea was merely a side hustle to earn extra money. But the ghost kitchen — a small commercial kitchen geared toward deliveries and takeout orders — was also a chance for him to understand what operating a food business is like, learning to adapt in the middle of a pandemic, and proving that he had a concept by renting a smaller kitchen.

Within six months, he quit his job in insurance and made a plan to take Stack House to the next level. But there was one thing that stood in the way: the ghost kitchen he was operating in.

”They prey on small business owners and young entrepreneurs,” said Addai. “The entire business model is sold as if it’s a resource to small business owners. But there are owners who can’t get out of the conditions that ghost kitchen owners create.”

Bath Food Co., which is located at 65 Bath St. in Providence, is a subsidiary of CloudKitchens. The company was founded by Travis Kalanick, the ousted co-founder of Uber. The billionaire purchased old warehouses all over the country to turn them into hubs for ghost kitchens.

The fried chicken sandwich from The Stack House in South Kingstown, R.I. Stack House

The business is truly built on orders placed on third-party platforms like Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash — many of which charge exorbitant commission fees, some as high as 30 percent of the price of the order. Other small business owners have told the Globe that similar situations at the hub at Bath Food Co. have poorly run facilities, tepid sales, and high turnover.

Greg Stevens, the owner of Pat’s Italian, only lasted at Bath Food Co. for a few months in 2021. The hub promised him thousands per week in sales, but it never panned out. “They had me hook, line, and sinker,” Stevens previously told the Globe. “It was definitely too good to be true.”

A spokesperson with Bath Food Co. and CloudKitchens did not respond to the Globe’s repeated requests for comment.

”You’re using their technology, so they see your sales, yet they still promise new businesses that they’re going to blow up,” said Addai, who said ghost kitchens work better for larger corporate brands that want to boost their delivery sales. For smaller business, “you’re hardly covering your rent. You’re not sustainable, and you’re in a contract. Many entrepreneurs find out quickly how stuck they can be in these ghost kitchens.”

The strawberry shortcake waffle from The Stack House in South Kingstown, R.I. Maja Giguere

At the end of the summer of 2022, Addai made the jump to open his own brick-and-mortar near the University of Rhode Island, where a larger kitchen has made it possible for him to expand his menu with to include other types of chicken, various French toast styles, maple bourbon biscuits, and other Southern-inspired ingredients.

At Bath Food Co, “I use to have a small fryer that had to do it all, from my fried chicken to my fries,” said Addai. “Now I have a duo fryer literally just for fries. My kitchen is four times the size. I am able to actually keep fresh, quality ingredients.”

Edmund Addai, the founder and chef of The Stack House in South Kingstown, R.I., was awarded the prestigious Citizen’s Award from the Social Enterprise Greenhouse for his community contributions through his restaurant in July 2023. Photo: Laura Kilgus

By the end of October, he’ll open a second location inside The Bubbler on Charles Street in Providence, which is a virtual reality arcade and custom soda bar. He plans to release a line of Stack House’s signature sauces sometime in December or early January 2024, starting with their A-YO! Spicy Mayo that’s usually slathered on their signature country fried chicken sandwich.

His kitchen manager, Javontay Howard, is coming along for the ride. They first met when Addai started his first job at a recreation center in South Providence. Howard was 11 at the time.

”He has stuck around when we were forced to go down to just two employees,” said Addai. Now they have six employees. By October, they’ll have at least 11.

Earlier this month, Addai also received the prestigious Citizen’s Award from the Social Enterprise Greenhouse for his community contributions through the Stack House.

”We’re here to serve people good, homestyle cooking,” said Addai. “But through that, my mission is to provide sustainable careers to disadvantaged communities. At the end of the day, I want to keep creating jobs for people who come from the same backgrounds I do.”

