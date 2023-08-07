Human remains found in Falmouth as authorities search for missing man

Members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team working with a K9 unit found the remains in the woods of Goodwill Park at 11:25 a.m., State Police said.

Police were searching Goodwill Park in connection with the disappearance of 44-year-old Adam Wacholder, who lived about a half-mile away on Gifford Street, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

State Police in Falmouth discovered human remains Monday while searching for a man who was reported missing seven weeks ago, officials said.

The remains are “believed to be those of a 44-year-old Falmouth man who was reported missing on June 16,” State Police said.

Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains and will conduct an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity and determine their cause of death, State Police said.

No foul play is suspected, according to Jessica Elumba, an assistant district attorney in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Wacholder was reported missing June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving a 99 Restaurant in Falmouth where he had eaten lunch, according to police and a Facebook page run by his family.

A “missing” poster on the Facebook page said Wacholder suffers from epilepsy and unspecified mental health conditions.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.