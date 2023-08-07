Man charged in Newton triple homicide to appear in court for probable cause hearing

Ferguson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is currently being held at Bridgewater State Hospital. A report on whether Ferguson, who struggled openly with mental illness, is competent to stand trial has been filed in Newton District Court.

In an apparently random attack, Ferguson, 41, allegedly killed Gilda D’Amore, 73, her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, whose bodies were found by a friend inside the family’s home the day after the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Christopher Ferguson, the man accused of killing three people in Newton in June, is expected to return to court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

In the weeks before the killings, friends and neighbors said Ferguson seemed to be having difficulties, with one high school friend saying she had “noticed a marked difference in his behavior from the Chris I’d known the last seven years.” Ferguson grew up in Newton and graduated from the University of Southern California as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, records show.

In a probable cause statement, a State Police trooper detailed the scene of the attack.

“Lucia Arpino had a knife embedded in her body; another knife with red-brown stains was found in the kitchen,” the statement said. “All three deceased had severe apparent knife injuries and blunt force trauma.”

According to court records, investigators reviewed video footage from the morning of the killings that appears to show Ferguson outside around 5:20 a.m. without a shirt or shoes on and walking with a “staggering gait.”

His former girlfriend told investigators that Ferguson had been in a manic episode since February, according to court records.

Dmitry Lev, Ferguson’s attorney, received court approval to spend as much as $5,000 to hire a psychologist to help him prepare Ferguson’s defense. Lev said he plans to pursue “certain psychological issues” that could determine whether Ferguson can be considered criminally responsible for his actions.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.