Man ordered held without bail on murder charge in slaying at state park in Plymouth

A 20-year-old man was held without bail at his arraignment Monday on charges that he fatally shot a New Bedford resident at a state park in Plymouth last month, prosecutors said.
John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, who was gunned down in Myles Standish State Forest, officials said.
Macedo’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 5, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Prosecutors said Plymouth police received several 911 calls around 2:40 p.m. on July 12 indicating that Aponte-Flores had been shot multiple times. When they arrived, officers found him with wounds to his face, left tricep, and right collarbone.
Advertisement
Aponte-Flores was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.
Witnesses said the two men had an altercation in a picnic area of the park before the shooting, officials said.
Macedo was arrested without incident Saturday at a New Bedford apartment, officials said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.