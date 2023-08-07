Man ordered held without bail on murder charge in slaying at state park in Plymouth

A 20-year-old man was held without bail at his arraignment Monday on charges that he fatally shot a New Bedford resident at a state park in Plymouth last month, prosecutors said.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, who was gunned down in Myles Standish State Forest, officials said.

Macedo’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 5, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.