At Manchester’s Currier Museum of Art, a focus on doing good

This past weekend, they teamed up with the Equine Immersion Project , to offer an art and wellness experience for active Navy Seals participating in the Blue Sky Retreat .

Take their programming: They’re providing services for veterans , Interim Executive Director Karen Graham told me. It’s working so well, she said, there have been some efforts to use the Currier’s program as a template in other museums around the country.

I spoke with Graham and the museum’s director of art education, Bruce McColl, in the museum’s high-ceilinged atrium café about how they designed their programs and why they believe they’re able to make the magic of the museum come alive for groups who historically haven’t had access to artwork.

Advertisement

Here’s the recipe, according to McColl. FIrst, they build a curriculum around broad, humanistic themes, like hope or resilience. Then, they find corresponding artwork from the museum’s collection and have a guided discussion about it. After the discussion, the group makes their way into the classroom, where they make art together. The session concludes with a final discussion.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a great way to connect art, which is typically so elitist, culturally,” with participants, said McColl, who is also an artist and educator. They’ve long had programs for teens and adults with developmental disabilities, in addition to programs for adults with memory loss and their caregivers.

After the pandemic struck, they created a program for teens suffering with anxiety. And their latest program focuses on people affected by cancer.

Both McColl and Graham believe in the healing power of art. So much so, that last year they decided to bring an art therapist onto the museum staff - one of a handful of museums in North America to do so, according to McColl.

”We’re creating a community of like-experienced families,” he said. To do that, extending the programs to family members and caregivers at no cost is key.

Advertisement

“We need to think much more broadly about how disease spreads through a family and how we can provide support not just for the sufferer, but for all the folks who are supporting the sufferer,” said McColl.

He saw that first hand: As his father struggled with dementia, his mother also began to deteriorate physically and psychologically. The museum was a refuge, he said.

“Museums were a really safe place for us to go,” he said. “The objects we were seeing tapped into something in him, and in the art object was a way that I could connect with him very personally.”

Graham said she sees that with a lot of people who go through the program as their disease advances.

“Art and music are the two things that sort of remain,” she said.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.