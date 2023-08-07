Manhole fires reported near Massachusetts General Hospital

Eversource crews were responding to reports of manhole fires near Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, officials said.
Police and firefighters were called to Blossom Court at 5:05 p.m. for a report of at least one manhole explosion, according to David Estrada, a Boston police spokesperson.
No injuries were reported, he said.
William Hinkle, a spokesperson for Eversource, said the company was investigating the cause of the fires.
“We have made the area safe and are working with public safety officials to investigate exactly what happened,” Hinkle wrote in an email. “At this time, there are no customer impacts. We will remain on scene until any necessary repairs are completed.”
