Marilyn Manson to plead no contest in N.H. spitting incident, court records say

A lawyer for Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, said in a July 28 legal filing in Belknap Superior Court that the musician “intends to plead no contest to a class B misdemeanor” stemming from the incident. The change of plea hearing is slated for Sept. 18.

Rock star Marilyn Manson is scheduled to plead no contest to a misdemeanor offense in New Hampshire next month for allegedly spitting on a videographer during a 2019 concert in that state , according to legal filings.

The controversial music star currently faces charges of simple assault for allegedly spitting on the videographer during an Aug. 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

Police told the Globe in May 2021 that the charges are based on a state law that considers “unprivileged physical contact to another” as a simple assault punishable by a maximum of a $2,000 fine or less than a year in jail.

The videographer had reported to police the day after that she’d allegedly been spit on by the performer, officials said.

Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, had previously called the allegations “ludicrous.”

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King told the Globe via email in 2021. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

In a July court filing, another lawyer for Manson, Kent M. Barker, had asked that the entertainer’s change of plea hearing, then scheduled for Aug. 4, be pushed back.

Barker wrote that switching the hearing from remote to in-person six days beforehand imposed a “severe hardship” on Warner, who would’ve had to pay just over $5,000 on expenses including two round-trip business class tickets - one for him and one for his security detail - to make it to his Granite State reckoning on time.

“This travel cost [from California] is five times more than the negotiated fine on the Notice of Intent to Plead,” Barker wrote.

