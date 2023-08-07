Marlborough woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge after allegedly fatally stabbing boyfriend

Marlborough police reports filed in court stated the 37-year-old Carreras allegedly claimed to police that she and the victim, identified as Eric Murray, got into an intense argument on Aug. 2 while Murray’s five-year-old son was in Carreras’ apartment.

Darlene L. Carreras pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in Marlborough District Court Monday where Judge Pacifico M DeCapua ordered her held pending a dangerousness hearing requested by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, court records said.

A Marlborough woman allegedly stabbed her 45-year-old boyfriend once in the chest during an argument inside her apartment last week, a fatal altercation that was partially witnessed by the victim’s 5-year-old son, according to court records and police.

Carreras allegedly told police Murray became angry when she refused to wash the boy’s clothes as Murray had requested. She further claimed Murray became enraged when she asked if she could give the child some chocolate milk, police wrote.

The two verbally sparred before the conflict escalated in the kitchen of her apartment on St. Ives Way, police wrote. Carreras allegedly told police Murray punched her in the face several times, and that she armed herself with a green folding knife she knew was behind the coffee machine on a kitchen counter.

“Carreras said there was a further struggle and the knife fell to the ground and then both Carreras and Murray fell to the ground. She stated when she got up, Murray had the knife pointed to her chest area,’' police wrote. “Carreras stated she turned the knife around and stabbed Murray in the chest.”

Carreras also gave a second version of the fight where she allegedly told police Murray grabbed the knife first. “Carreras stated she grabbed both of Murray’s wrists while he was still holding the knife and while doing so, she kicked him and then threw him to the ground, where he landed chest down,’' police wrote. “She stated when she rolled him over and saw that the knife was lodged in his chest.”

According to police, Carreras started screaming for help, threw a water bottle against a neighbor’s door and was pressing paper towels on Murray’s chest in an effort to stop the bleeding. She also gave him a shot with an anti-allergy medication.

However, police noted, she did not call 911 even though she took the time to call a friend for help.

Police wrote when officers arrived, Murray was lying on his back. “A juvenile was standing to the left side of Murray’s body,” police wrote. “This juvenile was identified as Murray’s five-year-old son,’' police wrote.

Authorities said the child was not physically harmed.

Carreras is scheduled to return to court Aug. 23.





