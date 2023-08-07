Maternity units in Massachusetts keep closing. But is that harming care?

Though prenatal services will remain in the community, pregnant patients in or near Leominster will now have to travel at least 20 miles South, East, or West to give birth at a hospital, sending patients like McNeilly scrambling to figure out where they will deliver and how they will get there. As stressful as that has been, McNeilly considers herself lucky — she at least has a car.

But months into her second pregnancy, the hospital’s parent organization announced plans to shutter the service in September, primarily due to escalating staffing shortages.

When Kaitlyn McNeilly became pregnant with her second child this year, she planned to deliver at the local hospital in Leominster, like she had with her first. Just a few minutes from her home, the facility was perfect for her in 2021, even when a complication put her at risk of needing a blood transfusion.

“The hospital should think about the parts of Leominster and Fitchburg that ... don’t have that kind of accessibility,” McNeilly said. “So you are doing the community in general — but especially those women — a disservice by shutting this down.”

The closure of inpatient maternity services at UMass Memorial Health - HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, formerly known as Leominster Hospital, has splintered the community. So far, it has resulted in two protests, the creation of a Facebook group, and hours of testimony at a Department of Public Health hearing last month contesting the need to shutter the service. Local pediatricians oppose the closure, which is slated for Sept. 23, saying it would negatively impact local residents.

The move would also mark the eleventh maternity unit closure in the state since 2010, a trend advocates say will create perilous gaps in care for pregnant individuals. Already, dangerous complications from labor and delivery nearly doubled in Massachusetts between 2011 and 2020, according to a recent report.

But it is unclear whether and to what extent it is the closures that have driven these statistics. Data published by the March of Dimes on Tuesday show that , access to obstetric services across the state remains robust. Massachusetts has no maternity deserts, meaning all counties have at least two birthing hospitals or birth centers, more than 60 obstetric providers for every 10,000 births, and a high percentage of insured individuals. Only half of counties nationwide meet such metrics.

“Massachusetts is, relatively speaking, doing a lot better,” than other states, said Dr. Chloe Zera, chief of maternal fetal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, adding that Massachusetts’ smaller geography means that no one has very far to drive to reach medical care. “But do people have access to the kind of care they want? That’s a different beast.”

UMass Memorial Health - HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital sits atop a hill in the city of Leominster, and has served the community in some form since 1912.

Health system executives decided in May to eliminate inpatient obstetrics service, saying despite offers of signing bonuses and the help of a recruiting firm, the number of maternity care providers had steadily dwindled. In 2017, there were 18 staffers who delivered newborns at the hospital. The last time the hospital said they were able to hire a permanent OB-GYN was two years ago, a contract that will expire at the end of August. By the end of September, only two OB-GYNS, two family medicine doctors and one nurse midwife will remain.

Two-thirds of patients in the region are already voluntarily driving over 30 minutes to deliver their babies at hospitals other than Leominster, executives said.

The number of births at the hospital has also steadily dropped, from 762 in the 2017 fiscal year to 511 in the fiscal year that ended in September 2022, according to documents submitted by the health system to the Department of Public Health, a number on pace to drop again this year. The declines have happened despite efforts to rejuvenate the program, said Dr. Tiffany Moore Simas, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UMass Memorial Health, including sending high-risk obstetricians and maternal fetal medicine sub-specialists to Leominster to perform ultrasound and obstetric consults as necessary so patients could continue to deliver at the hospital.

“From a quality and efficient use of people perspective — and people are a critical resource right now in healthcare — small programs don’t make sense unless there is geographic isolation, which there isn’t in Leominster,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health.

Community advocates have pushed back against those reasons, arguing that the hospital contributed to the decline of the unit by encouraging patients to go to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester instead of Leominster.

Some advocates also contest the idea that the hospital has had a hard time hiring for positions, saying they weren’t responding to people who submitted applications.

Community advocates also fear that many patients will have difficulty traveling further to give birth, something that will be a particular challenge for low-income individuals who don’t have cars or the ability to pay for ride shares.

“I think it will result in harmful outcomes for women who live in our region,” said State Sen. John Cronin, who represents Worcester and Middlesex counties.

The Department of Public Health will decide by Tuesday if the Leominster hospital service is necessary for preserving health in the region, and if so, require the system to submit a plan to assure continued access to labor and delivery services in the area.

Nationwide, maternal service closures are increasing distance and travel times to care, especially in rural areas. But the August report from the March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that researches maternal and infant health, found that women in Massachusetts travel an average of 13.8 minutes to their nearest birthing hospital. Under normal traffic conditions, researchers found that 95 percent of women had a birthing hospital within a half-hour drive and none lived more than an hour from one. Shorter travel distances decrease the chances of complications and reduce stress and financial strain.

Those results, however, could hide gaps in care. Data is from 2020, and five maternity units have permanently or temporarily closed since then. Additionally, travel distance focuses on those who have access to cars, undercounting travel times for those who rely on public transportation.

The travel time data also assumes there is no traffic on the roads. Parts of Massachusetts “absolutely almost never have normal traffic patterns,” said Chloe Schwartz, the Massachusetts director of maternal and infant health at March of Dimes.

While women in Massachusetts are relatively less vulnerable to poor outcomes, researchers found that eight counties in the state, including Worcester, had a high burden of chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which make women more likely to experience pregnancy and postpartum complications.

Not all maternity unit closures result in worse outcomes. According to a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research, published in June 2022, closures in the U.S. led patients, on average, to give birth in counties with lower risk-adjusted C-section rates and higher quality hospitals with more resources.

The analysis did show that closures reduced the number of prenatal care visits and increased the probability of a slightly earlier delivery — likely due to scheduled induction. But there were no significant harms based on several measures of maternal or infant health, including mortality.

However some studies suggest the opposite. A Swedish study found travel times of up to 30 minutes are associated with higher risks of unplanned out-of-hospital births.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which has been a vocal opponent of the Leominster maternity unit closure, points out that many of the recent closures — including the one proposed in Leominster — have happened in communities that are lower income and have larger communities of color, “leading to an increase in already alarming health care disparities,” the union said in a fact sheet. The closures also push patients to deliver in fewer locations, which union spokespeople said might not be able to continually accommodate the growing volume.

The need to better understand the impact of closures, and undertake more robust health planning on a statewide basis, has prompted legislation . One proposal would require a study to review the impact of previous closures, analyze essential health services, and project future need.

In other bills filed by State Sen. Julian Cyr and State Rep. Edward Coppinger, hospitals would have to give a year’s notice for a closure, instead of just 120 days, and increase community input. The legislation would also give the Department of Public Health more teeth to require that hospitals ensure access to services deemed essential.

But experts in maternal health care caution that a conversation around maternal access should go beyond just where an individual delivers a baby. Comprehensive access to gynecology services should include access to birth control, abortion, and postnatal mental health care.

“Birth itself, those two days, are a narrow piece of all the care somebody needs,” Zera, with Beth Israel, said. “Just focusing on the hospital does a bit miss the forest for the trees.”

