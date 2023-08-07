Mega Millions jackpot goes up to $1.55 billion; next drawing Tuesday night

Tuesday night’s drawing, Mega Millions minions said, “will flirt” with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

In a statement posted Saturday to the game’s official website , authorities said the jackpot had swelled to an estimated $1.55 billon after no one claimed the $1.25 billion top prize in Friday’s drawing.

The eyes of the nation will be trained squarely on the Mega Millions drawing slated for 11 p.m. Tuesday, with the gargantuan jackpot currently sitting at roughly $1.55 billion.

“With enthusiastic players across the country, many of whom are newcomers to the game, it is indeed likely that there will be a new record Mega Millions jackpot,” the statement. “However, we won’t know for sure until we get closer to Tuesday’s drawing; at this level, jackpots are hard to predict with complete accuracy.”

Mass. Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a separate statement that the massive jackpot is generating considerable buzz.

“The record-setting Mega Millions jackpot is generating a great deal of excitement, although with jackpots having surpassed the billion dollar mark more frequently in the last two years, we are not seeing as great a spike in sales both in Massachusetts and nationwide,” Bracken said. “While the odds of winning the jackpot may be long, it can happen, and it can happen here, as we’ve already seen two Mega Millions jackpot winners in Massachusetts this calendar year.”

Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery, said in the statement that she’s excited to watch the jackpot continue to skyrocket to dizzying heights.

“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” Corbin said. “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.”

Mega Millions officials said that in the 31 drawings since the last jackpot was won in New York on April 18, more than 36.6 million winning tickets have been sold nationwide at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $5 million.

Those include 62 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 27 jurisdictions including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

In Massachusetts, someone in Cohasset last week bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

The winning numbers on Tuesday of last week were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, with a Mega Ball of 12, according to the lottery website. The $1 million ticket matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball, a lottery spokesman said.

That ticket was sold at Fiori’s Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset and came through for the lucky buyer during the Aug. 1 drawing, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission has said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





