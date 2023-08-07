New Hampshire man, 28, dies after utility task vehicle rollover

A New Hampshire man died after a utility task vehicle rolled over him during a crash on Saturday night in Newington, N.H., the state’s Fish and Game Department said.
Joshua Wyman, 28, of Newington, was killed after the UTV he was driving veered off a trail and rolled over his body before coming to a stop, the department said in a statement. Wyman was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt during the crash, the statement said.
One passenger was in the UTV and was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
At around 9 p.m., Fish and Game was notified by State Police of a fatal UTV crash on Fox Point Road, the department said.
Advertisement
People at the scene rushed to move the UTV off Wyman and provide aid, the department said.
Conservation officers, Greenland fire, Newington police, and Newington fire responded to the scene, the statement said.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the department said. An investigation is ongoing.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.