New Hampshire man, 28, dies after utility task vehicle rollover

A New Hampshire man died after a utility task vehicle rolled over him during a crash on Saturday night in Newington, N.H., the state’s Fish and Game Department said.

Joshua Wyman, 28, of Newington, was killed after the UTV he was driving veered off a trail and rolled over his body before coming to a stop, the department said in a statement. Wyman was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt during the crash, the statement said.

One passenger was in the UTV and was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.