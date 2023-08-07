New Hampshire sued for removing Elizabeth Gurley Flynn historical marker

The sign was removed after the state’s highest-ranking elected Republicans objected, given Flynn’s role with the American Communist Party. Some went so far as to call Flynn an “ anti-American ” figure.

The green aluminum sign, bearing the New Hampshire state seal, was unveiled May 1 to recognize Flynn as “a nationally known labor leader, civil libertarian and feminist organizer.” But two weeks later, the fruit of their efforts vanished.

CONCORD, N.H. — Their yearslong push for a historical marker near Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s birthplace seemed to have succeeded.

Now the two Granite Staters who led the advocacy for Flynn’s historical marker, retired history professor Mary Lee Sargent of Bow and longtime progressive activist Arnold Alpert of Canterbury, are suing the officials who oversaw its removal. They are asking the court to order the state to reinstall the sign.

“The marker was illegally removed based on ideological considerations that fly in the face of the historical marker program’s purpose,” Sargent said.

Their lawsuit, which was filed Monday morning in Merrimack County Superior Court, accuses officials of violating New Hampshire’s administrative procedure act when they updated the policy and guidelines that govern the state’s historical highway marker program. The policy was revised on May 12, then the marker was removed on May 15.

Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement Monday that officials followed all the relevant policies and this “anti-American sign” won’t be reinstalled on his watch.

“America is a free country, and we appreciate their ability to sue the government for a decision they might disagree with — a privilege not afforded to citizens in communist countries,” he said.

“An avowed communist who benefited from a state funeral in Moscow’s Red Square should not be celebrated in New Hampshire,” he added.

Sununu told reporters shortly after the marker’s removal in May that the policy update was needed to clarify the process.

“I went through the guidelines and policies myself, and I totally understood why there was a lot of confusion,” he said.

The updated policy specifies that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources commissioner has final approval over new historical markers and whether an existing marker will be retired. But the lawsuit contends that the updated policy is invalid and that DNCR Commissioner Sarah C. Stewart failed to follow the new policy anyway because she didn’t consult with the State Historical Resources Council before having Flynn’s marker removed.

“Commissioner Stewart’s conduct was intended to infringe upon the free speech rights of the Plaintiffs/sponsors and, at the very least, were arbitrary and capricious,” the lawsuit states.

A spokesperson for Stewart did not respond Monday morning to a request for comment.

Communist Party members from left; Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, Marion Bachrach, Claudia Jones and Betty Gannett sit calmly in a police van as they leave Federal Court in New York City, June 20, 1951, en route to the Women's House of Detention after arraignment on charges of criminal conspiracy to teach and advocate the overthrow of the government by force and violence. Uncredited/Associated Press

Flynn was born Aug. 7, 1890, to parents who lived on Montgomery Street in Concord, so the historical marker was placed near the intersection of Court and Montgomery streets. (The lawsuit was filed on the 133rd anniversary of Flynn’s birth.)

The marker, which summarizes Flynn’s life in about 100 words, notes that she joined the Industrial Workers of the World, a labor union, at age 17 and earned her nickname, “The Rebel Girl,” by delivering “fiery speeches.” The sign acknowledges that she was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union and that she joined the Communist Party USA in 1936.

In 1940, the ACLU expelled Flynn because of her membership in the Communist Party (a decision the ACLU reversed after her death). In 1953, she was convicted under the Smith Act on charges that she had conspired to advocate the forcible overthrow of the US government — allegations that Flynn denied.

Flynn served in leadership in the Communist Party USA and received a state funeral in Moscow’s Red Square when she died while visiting the Soviet Union in 1964.

To mark Flynn’s memory, a crowd gathered Saturday at the New Hampshire State House, where an actor dressed as Flynn recited a speech she gave while facing the Smith Act charges, as NHPR reported.

Lara Vapnek, a history professor at St. John’s University in Queens, said Flynn was a leftist who knew her ideas were controversial, but she saw her work as an expression of support for American ideals, and she traveled the country during World War II to rally support for the fight against fascism.

“She saw herself as a patriot, honestly,” Vapnek said.

But the state doesn’t have to view Flynn as a patriot to give her a historical marker, Alpert noted. The historical marker program is designed to acknowledge people, places, events, organizations, or innovations that had a significant impact on history.

“There is no doubt that Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was a significant historical figure,” Alpert said.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Andru H. Volinsky, a Democrat who served on the Executive Council and ran for governor in 2020. Volinsky is known for successfully challenging New Hampshire’s school funding model with a series of lawsuits dating back to the 1990s.

The historical highway marker program is jointly run by a DNCR division and the Department of Transportation, so the three defendants are the state, Stewart, and DOT Commissioner William Cass.

A spokesperson for Cass referred questions about the lawsuit to the New Hampshire Department of Justice, where a spokesperson said the DOJ will review the complaint and respond as appropriate in court.

The DOT spokesperson confirmed that the $2,120 historical marker is in storage in Concord.

Sununu said in May that his administration doesn’t plan to review other existing markers to assess proactively whether they should be removed as well.

“This was clearly a controversial marker from the day it went up,” he said. “It was a very unique situation.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.