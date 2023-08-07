North Reading native Rob Flaherty to serve as deputy manager of Biden reelection campaign

Flaherty previously served as digital director for the White House and was the first in that role to attain the title of assistant to the president, the highest designation and same rank as White House press secretary and communications director, the Biden campaign said.

Rob Flaherty, 31, is serving as deputy campaign manager for the Biden-Harris ticket, where he will work with the campaign’s digital, organizing, and paid media teams, a spokesperson said.

A North Reading native had his first day in a new role as a senior official in President Biden’s reelection campaign on Monday.

“He’s done a really good job of elevating digital in the eyes of other programmatic needs [and] making sure that digital has a seat at the table in terms of what decision points need to be made,” Clarke Humphrey, former White House COVID digital director, said in an interview Monday.

Humphrey also has roots in Massachusetts as a native of Dorchester. She worked closely with Flaherty as his deputy when he was digital director for Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“I’m confident that he’ll continue to bring sort of a vision for how digital can integrate across channels on the campaign,” she said.

Flaherty was not available for an interview on Monday, a Biden campaign spokesperson said.

Rob Flaherty, a North Reading native, is serving as a deputy campaign manager for President Biden's reelection campaign. White House photo office

Flaherty graduated from North Reading High School, following in the footsteps of fellow North Reading alum Jon Favreau, who served as former president Barack Obama’s head speechwriter.

He went on to Ithaca College, where as a junior he helped in the election of the City of Ithaca’s youngest mayor and first mayor of color.

He worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 as deputy digital communications director. In an alumni profile for Ithaca College’s website, Flaherty said digital strategies must be tuned to the personality and values of the candidate.

“You can’t run an Obama campaign for Hillary Clinton, and you can’t run a Clinton campaign for Joe Biden,” he said in the profile. “We built a program that reflected his values, that brought people together, that showed empathy and didn’t divide people but provided people with hope.”

In the Biden White House, Flaherty has overseen the largest digital team any president has employed. He was among the driving forces behind the White House Digital Partnership team that led efforts to bring in celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, the Jonas Brothers, the cast of “Ted Lasso,” and TikTok creators to amplify Biden’s message to a wider constituency across digital platforms.

“We built the first ever program to reach out to digital content creators from the White House,” Landon Morgado, former director of digital partnerships at the White House, said in a statement from the Biden campaign. “It was new and unheard of, and Rob was the biggest advocate for our work from the start.”

Flaherty also worked for the Democratic National Committee and on Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.