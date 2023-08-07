Photos of the month: July 2023

Michael Lovely, who goes by the stage name OpRock, performed an opening act during the US Air Guitar Regional Qualifiers at Bone Up Brewing Company in Everett on June 30. The winner of the event advanced to the national qualifier in Denver to qualify for the world championship in Oulu, Finland. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeBrayden Chevalier, 7, watched the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular from the front row on on July 4.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA Barbie Beach Party was held at M Street Beach early on July 29. Beachgoers wore beach attire in pink shades and posed in a Barbie box for photos. Akili Lewis danced to the music as storm clouds moved in.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffSteve, Bronya, and Eli Joanis, reenactors for Revolution 250, sat outside of the Old State House during the 42nd edition of Boston Harborfest on July 1.Erin Clark/Globe StaffLourdjinia Louis, valedictorian of Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, posed for a portrait on the campus of Bunker Hill Community College, where she she is currently taking summer classes. Louis came to the US from Haiti in 2017, speaking no English. She is not only the first in her family to go to college, she is the first to graduate high school. Erin Clark/Globe StaffColton Colhessy, 6, had fun in the outdoor shower at his grandmother Tracey Oringer’s house in Brewster. Oringer, a realtor, uses her shower rain or shine. Erin Clark/Globe StaffFenway Park served as a background for visitors at The View atop the Prudential Center. Globe journalist Stan Grossfeld traveled across America to capture the venues that have captured our hearts in the "Seven Wonders of the Sports World" series.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffPatrons crossed the fairway as a golfer and caddie head into the fog during the 87th Masters at Augusta National, one of the venues Grossfeld visited for "Seven Wonders of the Sports World." Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffGrossfeld documented Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Javier Castellano tossed a rose skyward after riding Mage to victory.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffJackson Murray, 11, attempted to get an Oreo into his mouth without using his hands while waiting for lunch at Camp Harbor View on July 20. Camp Harbor View is a free summer camp for Boston middle schoolers on the southern end of Long Island in Boston Harbor. Erin Clark/Globe StaffFans reached out with baseballs to be signed by Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox before a game between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston on July 9.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeMakaila Boston, sister of Makhi and Terry Boston Jr., looked up to the sky while attending the balloon release in honor of the two teen brothers who were killed in a car accident in Randolph.Erin Clark/Globe StaffDowntown Montpelier was seen from the bow of a canoe as floodwaters covered the streets on July 11.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffDebra Cook waited while Andrew Molen, a restaurant owner in Ludlow, Vt., went to pick up her necessary medication for her asthma condition. Cook could not walk across the bridge behind her since it was damaged after the floods. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobePatrick Lafaso tossed couch cushions out of the window in Johnson, Vt., as he helped Jessica Anthony clean up from the historic flooding in Vermont that filled the first floor of her apartment on July 12. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffWorkers cleaned up flood debris at Okemo Marketplace, a shopping center at the base of Okemo Mountain after major floods in Ludlow, Vt. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeFrom left, Clara Walsh, Rachel Farrell, and Erika McCormick, helped clean up Three Penny Taproom on Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeFourteen-year-old Willow Egerton flopped onto her bed in her new home in Concord on July 11. The family moved from Austin, Texas, to Massachusetts to provide a better life and home for their transgender daughter, Willow. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffA bullet hole was visible in the front window of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in Boston from a shooting on the night of July 12. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffChristopher Deang performed at the Floor Lords Crew 42nd anniversary break dancing competition on July 16, held at Middle East Downstairs in Cambridge, hosted by SNIPES Pro Breaking Tour. Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobeMiriam Diabagate showed off her Barbie-inspired nails in the Boston Common before seeing the movie "Barbie" on July 20.Vincent Alban For The Boston GlobePeople walked Wollaston Beach in Quincy in the haze on Fourth of July Holiday weekend. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffHeroldy Limage, the uncle of four-year-old hit and run victim Ivan Pierre, paused in a moment of grief while speaking to the media about his nephew at the child’s home in Hyde Park on July 19. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffClinton Watson (left) and Gabe Parsons, both outreach workers, assisted a client who was experiencing an overdose at Southampton Street and Atkinson Street in Boston. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe A model posed for artists during a live drawing session at Rocco Ricci’s studio on July 30. Ricci, who has been in his studio for 15 years, will have to move elsewhere now that his building at 119 Braintree is being developed and the artists there are being forced out. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA group of men played volleyball on Carson Beach on July 29 in the heat of the sun. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffVeronica Norris (center) and Trayce Booth (right) danced to the music of DJ Jazzy Jeff while attending the 114th NAACP national convention in Boston on July 28. Erin Clark/Globe StaffThe Patriots held their third day of their training camp at the Gillette Stadium practice fields. Fans leaned out to get the autograph of Chase Judon, 4, the son of Patriots player Matthew Judon, as he signed autographs at the end of training camp on July 28. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA worker with Boston Glass Group was reflected in a mirror that his co-worker held as he paused to wipe the sweat off of his face as temperatures climbed in downtown Boston on July 26. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBoston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas celebrated his triple in the seventh inning against the New York Mets on July 22.Barry Chin/Globe Staff