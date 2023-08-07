Rhode Island state champs bounce back at Little League regional tournament

On Sunday, Rhode Island defeated Connecticut, 2-0, in the elimination bracket, advancing to the semifinals. The Ocean State sluggers will play the losers of Monday’s New York and New Jersey game, which rain has delayed.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Making their first appearance in the Little League Baseball Metro Regional in 56 years, the Rhode Island state champs had a few hiccups in a 10-1 loss to New York on Saturday. But coach Eric Gibree said his Smithfield team has a short memory.

The semifinal matchup is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Conn. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Advertisement

Coach Gibree told the Globe the big stage of the regional tournament led to some early struggles against New York, including an “uncharacteristic error” that led to a run in the fourth inning.

“It kind of fell apart on us real quick,” Gibree said of the game against New York’s Massapequa Coast Little League, which has won the highly competitive New York state title for three years. “Luckily, they have short memories, and they bounced back. We threw the ball well against Connecticut. Our defense came together, and it was a squeaker.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Gibree said Smithfield had a hard time getting hits on New York’s pitching.

“On Saturday, the nerves were going, you could see it,” Gibree said. “Our bats weren’t what our bats should be. New York had a good pitcher on the mound who was comparable to things we saw in district finals and states. The bright lights were on and music was jamming, they were thrown for a loop.”

Gibree scaled back pre-game practice to what it would be during a typical game. Smithfield played more ping pong, jumped in the pool, and players traded state championship pins with members of other teams at the tournament.

Advertisement

“We were more relaxed during the Connecticut game,” Gibree said. “It seemed like we were more ourselves Sunday night. We had 8 to 10 pitch at-bats that were pivotal in putting runs in the scoring position. It blew that kid’s pitch count through the roof.”

Smithfield and Rhode Island fans offered supportive messages on social media, and posted from watch parties. More than two dozen younger players from the Smithfield Little League watched the game together under the stars.

In preparation for Wednesday’s semifinal, Gibree said the team plans to play more ping pong and watch the New York and New Jersey game.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.