Sabina Matos can now vote for herself after moving into First Congressional District

The Providence Board of Canvassers office confirmed she changed her voter registration on Aug. 2.

In response to a Globe inquiry, Matos spokesperson Evan England said the Democratic candidate has moved into her sister’s home in the Charles neighborhood in Providence, where she is paying rent.

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has moved into the congressional district she hopes to represent.

Matos’ husband Patrick Ward and her children are still living in their Olneyville home, England said, while the couple looks for a house in the 1st Congressional District.

Matos is running to replace David Cicilline in Congress, in a crowded race for the open seat that includes a dozen Democrats and two Republicans. The special primary is on Sept. 5, with a general election Nov. 7.

Advertisement

Federal law only requires candidates for Congress to live in the state they will represent, but Matos and other candidates have been criticized for not living within the district. If she hadn’t moved before Sunday’s voter registration deadline, Matos would not have been able to vote for herself.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

A similar situation arose last year, when Congressman Seth Magaziner was running for the open seat in the 2nd Congressional District while living in the 1st District on the East Side of Providence. (Half of Providence is in the 1st Congressional District, while the other half is in the 2nd.)

Magaziner moved to Cranston before the primary.

Matos, one of the frontrunners in the race, has been under fire lately after her campaign submitted nomination papers with the names of dead people on them, along with people who said they did not sign the papers. Her campaign blamed the issue on a vendor, and has pointed to the fact that Matos still had more than 700 signatures validated, well over the required 500.

The R.I. Attorney General’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the matter. And while Matos is currently qualified for the ballot, the R.I. Board of Elections plans to meet Tuesday to consider whether to “commence further investigatory actions in this matter.”

Advertisement

With Matos’ move, all of the leading candidates now live in the First Congressional District. (Only Democrat Spencer Dickinson lives outside the district, in South Kingstown.) Other candidates who live outside of the district have dropped out of the race.

Half of the Democratic candidates live in Providence, including Matos. Aaron Regunberg, Gabe Amo, state Senator Ana Quezada, City Councilman John Goncalves and Allen Waters all also live in Providence, in the 1st district.

Of the other Democrats, Don Carlson lives in Jamestown, state Senator Sandra Cano lives in Pawtucket, state Representative Stephen Casey lives in Woonsocket, Stephanie Beauté lives in North Smithfield, and Walter Berbrick lives in Middletown.

On the Republican side, Gerry Leonard lives in Jamestown while Terri Flynn lives in Middletown, both in the 1st district.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.