Severe weather possible during Tuesday’s morning commute

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 7, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Pedestrians in Fields Corner during a light rain last month.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Severe thunderstorms could arrive in Massachusetts Tuesday morning with the possibility of damaging winds and flooding, National Weather Service forecasters said Monday.

“These storms may produce heavy rainfall, leading to urban flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts,” forecasters wrote shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. “Additionally, there could be a brief tornado or waterspout.”

The storms could coincide with the morning commute, forecasters said.

“Given the environment, the stronger storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall and localized flooding. This may result in a difficult Tuesday morning commute for some locations with street flooding a concern,” they wrote. “This is a tricky forecast and some of this will hinge on how convection evolves across the mid-Atlantic states later today.”

Skies are predicted to partially clear around midday and it’s expected to be a humid day, forecasters wrote.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

