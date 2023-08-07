Three years after Somerville police chief’s retirement, search for replacement continues

But the city, now helmed by Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, still does not have a permanent replacement, leaving some residents and politicians wondering what’s taking so long in a progressive city that’s planning major overhauls of its public safety system.

Then-chief David Fallon sent his letter calling it a career on March 6, 2020, thanking the people of Somerville and then-mayor Joe Curtatone. After six years leading the department, Fallon’s last day would be that Dec. 6.

Three years and nearly five months ago, the police chief of Somerville announced his retirement.

“The concern I have is the implication of this wait to the overall project of radically reimagining policing in Somerville,” City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said in an interview last week.

Burnley said he’s getting “impatient” with the pace of change in the city and said a new permanent police chief should be someone who is committed to moving Somerville forward.

“It would be helpful, to say the least, to have someone take on that position,” Burnley said. “There were thousands of residents who spoke up for change who have not seen that change come to fruition.”

When Fallon left, Curtatone appointed Charles Femino, who had been acting chief a decade prior, to hold down the fort.

Femino — who is in his mid-60s, according to the Police Department — had spent 30 years with the force before his retirement in September 2014, when he stepped down after serving as acting chief for 10 months. He then worked as Endicott College’s head of campus safety before Curtatone brought him back to replace Fallon.

Femino outlasted Curtatone, who didn’t run for reelection in 2021; Ballantyne has been in office since January 2022.

Somerville legislators have introduced proposals each of the past two years to allow Femino to serve for another year — over the mandated retirement age of 65. Then-governor Charlie Baker signed the first bill in July 2022, and Governor Maura Healey signed this year’s version in May.

Denise Molina Capers, head of the Department of Racial and Social Justice and co-leader of the search for a new chief under Ballantyne, wouldn’t put a timeline on naming one, saying that would be “impulsive.” The goal is to move the process ahead “sooner rather than later,” she said, but declined to specify whether that means 2023.

The onset of the pandemic as Fallon informed the mayor about his upcoming retirement meant Curtatone “pressed pause” on the search to focus on the unfolding crisis, Molina Capers said.

And now the Ballantyne administration is working to “do it correctly with community input,” she said.

Asked if there’s any downside to how lengthy the process has become, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

“We have an excellent interim police chief” who has been willing to work with the city on moving toward the reforms that Ballantyne’s administration wants, she said.

The application process is now closed, Molina Capers said, and the selection committee is choosing three to five finalists to present to the mayor. The finalists will be interviewed “in a public forum,” she said.

A posting for the position on the job-search site Indeed, which lists it as “from $225,000 a year,” remained up this week. The post said the city seeks a “collaborative, transformational leader with proven executive experience and strong interpersonal skills.” It added, “The next chief will have a history of leadership that demonstrates a belief in anti-racism. The chief must have a commitment to re-imaging and transforming policing.”

Will Mbah, a former councilor who was defeated by Ballantyne in the 2021 mayoral race, complained that little information about the search has been made available to the public.

“I’ve been frustrated about the slowness of this process because we pride ourselves in transparency and accountability,” said Mbah, who is running for council again this year. “It’s not a good look for a city like ours that is very progressive.”

The choice of a police chief is seen as one of the most significant appointments a mayor will make, indicating what direction an administration intends to take, particularly after the protests during the summer of 2020 around race and policing following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Across the Charles River, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, also elected in November 2021, similarly inherited a department with an acting police commissioner. Boston’s department had been under interim leadership for 11 months.

Wu took eight months to settle on current Commissioner Michael Cox, a longtime Boston police officer who most recently had run the force in Ann Arbor, Mich. He started serving as leader of the city’s Police Department in August 2022.

Molina Capers said Ballantyne’s administration wants a chief who will embrace “anti-racism and anti-bias work.”

“People are definitely wanting to prioritize candidates who have the need for equity, who understand the need for police reforms,” she said.

Molina Capers said the city has two task forces working on police reform: one focusing on what a civilian review board would look like, and the other working more broadly on public safety recommendations.

She also noted that the city did an “extensive” survey of constituents to gather feedback on policing in Somerville and is assessing whether the city should create an alternative response system, in which police don’t respond to some calls. Other options, which could be in conjunction with that, include instituting unarmed response to some calls and having mental health clinicians accompany police on certain ones, she said.

“Will there be a lot of announcements and movements and updates in the coming year? Absolutely,” she said.

Asked to comment, the Police Department deferred to the mayor’s office.

Myles Herbert, who sits on the civilian oversight task force, said he’s “a little confused about why it’s taken this long to identify a police chief.”

Ballantyne is “trying to measure twice, cut once, but ultimately at the end of the day, she is not someone who has pushed the police,” said Herbert, who is part of the group Defund Somerville Police.

He doesn’t believe the delay to be the result of an intentional slowdown, he said, and the city’s never tried to avoid conversations about police reform by saying Somerville had to wait for a new chief. But in general, Ballantyne, in his view, is “someone who slow-walks reform,” he said.

Andre Green, a community activist who sits on the School Committee, said, “We’re looking for what every city should be looking for: a police chief who’s looking to do the work internally and externally.”

Interim police commissioners, by the nature of the position, have less political capital to push for what they want, Green said, so, “the sooner we can wrap it up and find the next leader, the better.”

He acknowledged, however, that it’s been “an extraordinary three years” in the city and in the world, and said Somerville police have a history of being “above average” in embracing new proposals.

As the search for the chief inches onward, he said, there is some value in taking it slow.

“We, as a city, should be using this time to really think through how we want to lead in the conversation with policing,” he said.

