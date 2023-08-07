Two New Hampshire men charged after officer struck, crash into tree during Dorchester police chase

Isiah Calden, 20, of Manchester, N.H., faces charges of possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and trespassing, the statement said. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail, Hayden’s office said.

The men were arraigned later Friday in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester on a litany of charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Two New Hampshire men face multiple charges after an SUV struck an officer and crashed through a fence and into a tree in a Dorchester home’s yard during a police chase early Friday morning, according to officials.

Xavier Morel, 21, of Hillsboro, N.H., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a vehicle), reckless operation, failure to stop, and three counts of leaving the scene of property damage, Hayden’s office said. Morel was ordered held in lieu of $7,500 bail, the statement said.

Calden and Morel are due back in court Aug. 25 for a probable cause hearing, the statement said.

Hayden said the arrests were “another example of the ongoing quality of life issues our residents have concerns about — unauthorized large gatherings, reckless operation of vehicles, and of course, illegal firearms.

“To flee from the police in such a reckless manner, damaging various properties and putting our residents and officers in danger, will not be tolerated,” Hayden said in the statement. “I commend the police for their continued work to keep our communities safe. I am grateful the officer’s injuries were minor and another firearm has been recovered.”

Attorneys for Calden and Morel could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

At about 3:42 a.m. Friday, officers began dispersing a group of about 150 people and 50 vehicles on Circuit Drive in Dorchester, Hayden’s office said. As they cleared the area, police attempted to pull over a black Toyota RAV4 with New Hampshire license plates after spotting the car driving on the sidewalk, the statement said.

The SUV briefly pulled over, then fled from the police, and officers subsequently followed the driver across Blue Hill Avenue down Glenway Street, Hayden’s office said.

Morel, who allegedly admitted being the driver of the SUV, crashed through a fence and into a small tree in the yard of a Glenway Street home after he lost control while making an illegal turn in the wrong direction on Page Street, the statement said.

The passenger, later identified as Calden, then jumped out of the SUV and ran behind the Glenway Street home, Hayden’s office said. Morel allegedly reversed the Toyota and hit an officer and a police cruiser with the driver’s side door before fleeing the scene down Glenway toward Harvard Street, the statement said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not sent to a hospital, the statement said.

Police searching the yard for Calden heard a rustling noise and a voice call out, “I’m right here,” according to prosecutors.

Officers found Calden lying in the grass with a loaded .40-caliber Glock 22 handgun, a bag containing a green leafy substance, and a bag of brown powder nearby, the statement said.

Calden allegedly said the gun wasn’t his and claimed the driver had thrown it before leaving the scene but later admitted that he was in possession of the gun, according to the statement.

Police found Morel’s RAV4 abandoned on Greenwood Street, where they located Morel in a nearby backyard, the statement said. While investigating, officers learned that Morel had also hit a wall on Glenway Street and a vehicle at the corner of Glenway and Brenton streets, Hayden’s office said.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.