8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” a neighbor, Megan Kelley, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect's apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence.