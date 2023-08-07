Native Americans caught in border strife on their own land

But in a chaotic instant in May, three Border Patrol agents fatally shot Mattia as they came upon him in the desert, hitting him nine times, according to an autopsy. A Border Patrol report says he had tossed a sheathed machete toward an officer and then “abruptly extended his right arm.” His family said he was unarmed and posed no threat.

Border agents, smugglers, and migrants were a familiar sight in the tiny desert village a mile from the southern border where the Mattia family had lived for decades. Mattia often patrolled his property with a flashlight, his family said. That night in May, Mattia told an older sister over the phone that he was heading outside to meet the agents, she said.

It was pitch black when the Border Patrol rolled up to Raymond Mattia’s home on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham reservation in southern Arizona, investigating a report of gunshots.

His death has touched off an outcry on the Tohono O’odham Nation, which lies along 62 miles of the southern border, and stirred up long-running resentments over the federal agency’s presence on the Native American territory.

Tribal members pass through border-security checkpoints stationed just outside the reservation on their way to Tucson the nearest big city, and say they are regularly pulled over and questioned — encounters that have left a film of fear and distrust.

“I’m always on guard, always scared, nervous,” said Vivian Manuel, who lives near Mattia’s village. “They’ll harass you: What are you doing out here? Are you a tribal member?”

Yet Tohono O’odham leaders have called the Border Patrol an ally in confronting drug and human smuggling on a 13,000-person reservation the size of Connecticut. More than 600 migrants have died there over the past decade trying to cross the deserts and ragged mountains, according to the migrant-aid group Humane Borders. The tribe says trafficking has damaged its land and cost the tribe millions in extra work for its roughly 60-member police force.

John R. Modlin, the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector chief patrol agent who oversees the area, has described tribal partnerships as “essential to our national security mission.” The Border Patrol’s social media feed is filled with posts showing agents helping the tribe fight wildfires, planting saguaro cactuses, and stopping traffickers who cross the reservation with migrants packed into car trunks.

The Border Patrol released a lengthy account of Mattia’s killing as well as body-camera footage. An investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Tohono O’odham Police Department. The agencies declined to discuss the shooting, citing the investigation.

Ned Norris Jr., the Tohono O’odham chair, said in a statement that he had “serious concerns” about Mattia’s killing but was reserving judgment. He did not respond to a request for comment.

News of the shooting has rippled through other tribes near the border, forcing some leaders to grapple with their own mixed feelings about the federal presence around their lands.

“We always worry about both sides, whether it’s the cartels or some of the agents who man these border patrols who have guns,” said Peter Yucupicio, chair of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, whose headquarters are in Tucson. “You start wondering as a tribal member: If I do something wrong, am I going to get all shot up.”

Some in the tribe said they were not bothered by the Border Patrol’s presence.

But others said a history of run-ins had left them leery, such as a 2014 incident in which a Border Patrol agent shot and wounded two joy-riding Tohono O’odham men after they accidentally clipped the agent’s parked pickup truck one moonless night. A federal judge later found the shooting was not justified and awarded the men more than $250,000.

“They need to look at us as people and not like we’re all criminals,” said Angelita Reino Ramon, whose 18-year-old son was fatally struck by a Border Patrol truck 20 years ago in what a judge later called an unavoidable accident. “They need to have more respect.”

The exact circumstances that led to Mattia’s death the night of May 18 are still hazy.

The call began about 9 p.m. when tribal police asked the Border Patrol for help responding to a report of two gunshots heard in Mattia’s village, Menagers Dam, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.

In radio recordings and body-camera videos, dispatchers and officers said it was unclear where the shots had come from. Before heading out, they cautioned that someone in the area might have a rifle.

At 9:37 p.m., the agents and at least one tribal police officer pulled up to the village and spread out around Mattia’s dark cinder-block house. There was just a sliver of moon that night, and in the video, their flashlights barely penetrate a ghostly landscape of outdoor furniture, creosote bushes, and cactuses.

“I thought somebody just ran this way,” an agent said, jogging into the brush.

The tribal officer and agents found Mattia near a wooden structure about 100 yards away from his house. They ordered him to come out with his hands up. “I am,” he said and tossed a sheathed machete through the air, which landed near an officer’s feet.

Several officers started yelling, ordering Mattia to take his hands out of his pocket and get on the ground. Seconds later, they fired the fatal burst of shots.

As the agents handcuffed and flipped Mattia onto his back, one yelled out to “secure the gun” that they said was beneath his limp body. Instead, they found a cellphone and its case.

Mattia’s relatives say they have little faith in the investigations, and have struggled to get answers from both the tribal government and the Border Patrol.

Frustrated, a dozen relatives and supporters put on matching red T-shirts bearing Mattia’s photo and held a small protest across the highway from a Border Patrol station, just outside the reservation boundaries.

They burned sprigs of creosote bushes and took turns waving posters that called for justice and huddling under umbrellas to get out of the sun.

Mattia’s family described him as a ceremonial leader in their community who made wood carvings and loved hunting deer. His sister, Annette Mattia, said the family had lived in the same area for generations, but that the shooting had shattered their sense of home.

“We don’t even want to be here anymore,” she said.