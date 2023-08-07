Meet the Latina using Instagram to translate bureaucracy for Bostonians

Earlier this year, de la Cruz, who’s originally from the Dominican Republic and who speaks little English, saw that Amador had posted about RAFT , or Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, a state program that covers overdue rent or utilities for eligible families. De la Cruz, a home health care aide, messaged Amador and soon La Flaca, a nickname that means “skinny,” was helping de la Cruz with an application. She ended up receiving $6,000 in RAFT funds.

Arodis de la Cruz started following Elizabeth Amador on Instagram about a year and a half ago at the suggestion of her sister-in-law. At the time, de la Cruz, a Dorchester resident, did not know what to do or where to go to solve an issue she was having with her federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which had been blocked. She messaged Amador, also known as La Flaca by her followers, about her problem. Soon, the bureaucratic snafu about her SNAP benefits had been resolved.

“I didn’t know! I had no idea that program existed,” de la Cruz told me in an interview in Spanish. “The first thing I do every morning is check La Flaca’s page on Instagram because it’s very informative. She is my newspaper.”

Many of Amador’s 16,000 followers would probably say the same thing. A South End resident, Amador doesn’t consider herself a journalist or a social media influencer, she said in an interview. She calls herself a community leader and activist who has earned a meaningful measure of credibility within the local Hispanic community. Amador’s solid social media presence (she has two backup Instagram accounts and a Facebook page) serves as an example of how those platforms allow individuals to become translators — literally and figuratively — of valuable information.

She helps people navigate bureaucracies, which are difficult to understand by nature but especially so if language is a barrier. Amador simplifies and demystifies processes that have a huge impact on the lives of people who are often vulnerable or disenfranchised. She’s also showing how a single individual can become a communications force and fill a glaring information void.

By day, Amador works as a SNAP supervisor at the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance, where she’s worked for 13 years. The Dominican Republic native also volunteers as a homeless and community liaison for DTA’s Boston office. When she’s not at her job, she is managing her Instagram page, posting and trying to respond to the dozens of direct messages she receives daily, she said.

She launched her Instagram account in the summer of 2021 after learning from family and friends that there was a demand for the type of information and resources she could provide. “I never imagined I would have this amount of followers and engagement,” she said. “People are desperate and it’s as if they don’t have anyone to scream at — or to ask for help.”

She gets questions about state-subsidized shelter rules; whether a person’s undocumented status affects their public housing applications; and whether a person receiving SNAP benefits has an negative impact on their spouse’s immigration petition. Amador tells me she has a long list of contacts and experts, including immigration lawyers and those in government agencies, whom she turns to if she doesn’t know the answer to a question. “I’m not looking for followers, I’m looking for correct information,” she said. She also often posts about missing persons to help spread the word. Mondays are “Lunes de Donaciones,” or dedicated to donations, where she receives and gives away donated items like baby formula and car seats, clothes, and furniture. She has helped so many households apply for RAFT that, in April, she received a governor’s citation commending her advocacy for the Latino community in Massachusetts, “including in obtaining almost $300,000 in RAFT funds.” Now that’s impact.

Recently, many of the messages that Amador has received are about the application for a driver’s license if a person has no legal status. She spends a lot of time dispelling scams (exposing people who have tried to charge applicants for an appointment, she told me) and explaining the application steps in granular detail (for instance, which documents have to be translated or notarized).

Amador said it’s gratifying to know she’s providing a free service. But the impact that she has on the individuals she helps can have a multiplying effect. De la Cruz said she signed up for a citizenship appointment after seeing a post on Amador’s page. “They’re going to help me apply for free,” de la Cruz said. “Everywhere I go, I tell people to follow La Flaca. She’s my Google, she’s my communication angel.”

