The third indictment of Donald Trump

Attorney Harvey Silverglate’s letter in the Aug. 3, Boston Globe accusing Jack Smith’s indictment of Donald Trump of being “suppression” of a leading political candidate is absurd (“ Eastman’s lawyer: Trump indictment smacks of a partisan takedown ,” Opinion, Aug. 3). Had it been discovered that former president Trump had shot somebody on Fifth Avenue, as he once joked about doing to prove a point about how loyal his supporters are, should the legal authorities have overlooked it until after the election? I would say attempting to stage a coup in order to stay in power is at least as serious a charge.

Barry Brodsky

Swampscott





In an uncanny way, the “Midas Touch” that Trump supposedly had should now be renamed the “Trump Toxic Touch.” Remarkable that so many lawyers in Trump world are employing lawyers to save their souls and careers. With regard to Harvey Silverglate, the lawyer representing John Eastman, the infamous Trump lawyer, I find this remarkable but sad.

Ann Kelleher

Charlestown





Harvey Silverglate asserts that his client’s advocacy and implementation of “theories ... at the very boundary of the law” (i.e., promotion of “fake elector” votes designed to create enough purported confusion to give Vice President Mike Pence purported cover to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election) are “in the very highest traditions of the law.” I was previously unaware that advocacy of electoral fraud or attempted fraud is in the legal profession’s very highest traditions, but Silverglate is an honorable man, so no doubt he is correct. Equally educational is Silverglate’s characterization as “candidate suppression” the most recent indictment of Trump for seeking to fraudulently (and/or violently) change the 2020 presidential election results. There is a long statute of limitations for the most recent crimes with which Trump is charged, so the only conceivable reason to charge him now, posits Silverglate, is that President Biden doesn’t want to face Trump in the 2024 election.

But as Silverglate surely knows, being indicted, and even convicted, is no impediment to being elected or serving as president in our great democracy. Indeed, given that Trump’s popularity with his base perplexingly but undeniably increases in direct proportion to Trump’s demonstrated or alleged baseness, indictment of Trump is the exact opposite of “candidate suppression.” The indictments are, in fact, politically unhealthy for Biden, but holding fraudsters to account is simply the right thing to do.

Leonard Weiser-Varon

Hingham





In his letter regarding the most recent indictments of former president Donald Trump, Harvey Silverglate asked, “How can this be described as anything other than candidate suppression?” I would ask if we are supposed to give Trump a free pass just because he is running for public office?

Trump is accused of committing criminal acts, some petty, some that put our national security at risk, and some that threaten democracy itself. There is an abundance of public information supporting the charges, so I respectfully submit that this could be described as the wheels of justice.

Before we cast our votes in the primaries and in the general election, the American people deserve to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Steven M. Delaney

Mendon





During a recent interview, Donald Trump’s lawyer used the First Amendment in defense of his client’s actions leading up to and including the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The idea that the Framers of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights would consider use of the First Amendment as a legitimate defense for those trying to destroy the very Republic which the Constitution was instrumental in creating, is ludicrous.

The former president stated at one time that the Constitution should be suspended. Although battered and bruised by Trump and his Republican Party, the grand document still stands tall and will be the vehicle for Trump’s ultimate conviction.

Manny Cacciola

Medway





On Aug. 3, former president Donald Trump was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on four charges for his alleged scheming and actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump will have the opportunity to prove in court his constant insistence that this indictment is a witch hunt, a hoax, and election interference. I look forward to the following occurring at trial:

I look forward to Trump insisting that the trial be scheduled as soon as possible so that he can clear his name before the next election.

I look forward to Trump testifying on the stand, under oath telling his truth about what occurred prior to Jan. 6, 2021, to clear his name before the election.

I look forward to Trump not using the freedom of speech defense, as this is unnecessary and would make it appear that he’s been lying to the country for two and a half years.

I look forward to Trump taking full responsibility and not placing blame on his lawyers identified as coconspirators for their advice and support.

I also look forward to meeting the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, and Santa Claus.

Lou Bernazzani

Danvers