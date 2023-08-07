For Moulton and Auchincloss, a counterproductive vote on defense bill amendment

The two, both Marine veterans, supported language that was meant to limit how race and racism are discussed at K-12 schools operated by the military. It said that the Pentagon could not spend money on programs that promote the teaching of various race-based tenets purportedly associated with so-called critical race theory, including those that teach that the United States or its founding documents are fundamentally racist; that any race is superior to another; or that any individual, by virtue of their race, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of that race.

Sometimes, politicians need the ability to spot nonsense when they see it. Which is why it’s unfortunate that Representatives Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss, two Massachusetts Democrats, voted for a recent Republican-sponsored amendment to military legislation that was clearly a ploy to inflame culture wars divisions, rather than to solve any real problem on US bases.

Taken at face value, the amendment was a mix of totally unobjectionable statements — of course no one should teach that any race is superior to another or hold people responsible for the actions of others — and tendentious efforts to micromanage how the complicated subject of racism in American history is taught to kids on military bases.

But this was not an amendment that should have been taken at face value — and that’s the fundamental problem with the two Massachusetts congressmen’s votes. They ignored the big picture: this amendment, and the push against critical race theory of which it is a part, is a disingenuous crusade to stoke white grievances. By voting for the text of this amendment, the two lent credence to the subtext — the belief that America-hating ideologues are poisoning minds in the nation’s schools.

Auchincloss dodged questions from the Globe. Moulton said he judges each amendment on its merits, and given that he agreed that the tenets the amendment mentioned shouldn’t be taught, he supported it. Regardless of who sponsors an amendment or what the political context is, “I look at the text of the amendment and say, Do I agree with this or do I not?”

The amendment, by hard-right Texas Republican Chip Roy, is clearly part of the GOP’s effort to underscore the illusory idea that critical race theory is rife in K-12 schools. And it rests on the flimsiest of evidence. Asked by the Globe editorial board for evidence that schools on bases were teaching the concepts he objects to, Roy’s office forwarded links to a report from the right-wing Claremont Institute called “Grooming Future Revolutionaries: Woke Indoctrination at K-12 Schools on America’s Military Bases.” It was based on a blueprint of the Defense Department Education Activity agency and the transcript of some remarks from a conference of Defense Department educators.

The report itself is a comically clumsy attempt at distortion. Take, for example, its treatment of this statement from the aforementioned blueprint: “We value relationships based on integrity, mutual respect, and open two-way communication. We cultivate a safe and risk-free culture that encourages and inspires innovation.”

Claremont offers this interpretation: “In practice, however, this means that teachers try to undermine the trust students have in their parents through confidential communication and sharing naughty secrets that teachers will treat in a nonjudgmental way.” Claremont then comes to this wild-eyed conclusion: “This education undermines justice, truth, and the American way of life” and constitutes “a mortal threat to our civilization.”

The justification for Roy’s amendment, then, is breathless culture-war nonsense from a reactionary organization bent on drawing military schools into the culture wars.

Both Auchincloss, who is a relatively inexperienced congressman, and Moulton, a seasoned politician who envisions himself as a possible president, have made their service in the Marines an important part of their political resumes. Their military service makes them relatively rare birds among their fellow Democratic House members, fewer than 20 of whom are veterans.

But since military experience is part of their political value proposition, surely the two could have done better than go passively along with this Republican effort to use the military as a prop in the culture wars. Who better, really, to contest the illusory claims of the right-wing, non-veteran Texan?

Why, they might have challenged Roy to produce actual evidence of the educational enormity of which he spoke. Well-publicized, such an effort might have raised public awareness. Instead, they went along — and are now left justifying a vote that serves only to legitimize fears of an imaginary menace.









