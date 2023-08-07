At least two buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska’s capital from glacial lake water release

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — At least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated in Juneau after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacier-dammed lake, officials said.

The Mendenhall River flooded Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau said Sunday.

Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as the water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home, teetering at the edge, also collapsed into the river.