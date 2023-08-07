Large fire hits Dorchester triple decker and spreads to two other buildings

“Heavy fire in the rest of 20 Irma St,” the Boston Fire Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 2:47 p.m. “A 3 family occupied building. The fire has spread to 2 adjacent buildings at 16 and 24 a 3rd alarm has been ordered.”

A raging fire engulfed a Dorchester triple decker and spread to two other buildings Monday afternoon, officials said.

The post included a compelling video clip of flames swirling through 20 Irma St. as firefighters worked furiously to put out the blaze.

At 2:53 p.m., the department posted photos of firefighters dousing the charred residence with hoses.

“Companies continue to battle the fire from inside and out as they surround the 3 buildings chasing the fire,” the department wrote.

Fire officials reported at 3:05 p.m. that the blaze had been contained.

“Heavy fire knocked down companies continue to continue to chase hot spots,” the department wrote.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries, the number of people displaced, or estimated financial damages. The cause remains under investigation.

