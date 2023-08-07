Australia advances to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals by beating Denmark with Sam Kerr back

“It’s a massive boost to have her back,” goalscorer Caitlin Foord said. “For teams looking ahead it’s pretty scary to know she’s back in our team and she’s going to be a part of it with us.”

With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia.

Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.

A crowd of 75,784 cheered as if Australia scored when Kerr was shown on the big screen preparing to come on. She had been sidelined since injuring her left calf on the eve of the tournament.

Despite that setback, Australia found a way to get by without her. But her return means the co-host can call on one of the best strikers in the world in a tournament that has seen holder the United States, Germany, and Brazil eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Goals from Foord and Hayley Raso underlined the depth of the Matildas even without Kerr.

“The one thing I think has happened with this team is they were very tight and together when this tournament started,” Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said. “But the tournament, the experience, the challenges and the adversity they have come through have made them even tighter.”

Australia seems to be getting stronger after looking in danger of exiting in the first round from the tournament it is co-hosting with New Zealand. Gustavsson’s position was under scrutiny after losing to Nigeria.

The mood has become very different with belief spreading through the team and the fans, who created a daunting atmosphere for Denmark.

“It really felt like an away game,” Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said.

England scrapes by Nigeria after James red card

Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit.

The European champion Lionesses remained calm enough to get through regulation and extra time at 0-0 and won a penalty shootout 4-2 to scrape into the quarterfinals.

England became the title favorite after the two-time reigning champion United States was eliminated on Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden.

But the Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria and, with five minutes remaining in regulation, an upset loomed when James received a red card after a VAR review.

She initially was given a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and then stepping on the Nigeria defender. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays on the stadium screens showed the incident, and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was upgraded to red.

The red card means James will miss at least the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal.

But after a run of injuries to senior players and the loss of James, England coach Sarina Wiegman praised her team for adapting to every challenge.

“I’ve never experienced so many problems,” Wiegman said. “It’s my job to think of things that can happen in a game or a tournament. You try to turn every stone and try to already think of a solution if things happen. Today, we got totally tested on those turned stones.”

Wiegman said her 21-year-old star “in a split second lost her emotions.”

“Of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone,” the coach added. “She’s the sweetest person I know.”

History will be made as Colombia, Jamaica and Morocco seek quarterfinal spots

History will be made Tuesday in at least one of the Women’s World Cup knockout games, where three teams try to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Colombia, led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, is trying to advance for the first time, four years after missing the tournament field. The Colombians made it to the round of 16 in 2015, were eliminated in group play in 2011, and failed to qualify in the 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups.

Standing in the way of Colombia, ranked 25th in the world, is Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz are playing in their second consecutive World Cup — they were eliminated in group play in 2019 — and needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the trip to this year’s tournament.

Colombia won its group, Jamaica beat Panama and eliminated powerhouse Brazil with a scoreless draw to advance, and the winner of Tuesday’s match in Melbourne will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in team history.

In Tuesday’s second knockout game, World Cup debutante Morocco will attempt to continue its historic first tournament with a win over France. Coincidentally, the two nations played to a 2-0 France victory in the semifinals of the men’s World Cup last December in Qatar.

Morocco’s women’s team advanced as runner-up in Group H after back-to-back 1-0 wins against South Korea and Colombia. Morocco was the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, then became the first to advance beyond the group stage. Morocco was one of eight teams to make its tournament debut this year and the only one to advance.

Morocco, ranked 72nd in the world, will have a tough time making it to the quarterfinals when the Atlas Lions play France in Adelaide, South Australia. France is ranked fifth in the world and advanced to at least the quarterfinals in the last three World Cups, and finished fourth in 2011.

France was eliminated by the United States in the quarterfinals in 2019 as the tournament co-host in a match played in Paris.