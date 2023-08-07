Cape League awards: Northeastern’s Tyler MacGregor named outstanding New England player

With Falmouth, MacGregor regularly batted cleanup and recorded nine multi-hit games, including a five-hit, four-RBI performance on July 28 at Cotuit. The left-handed hitter finished the season on a six-game hitting streak.

MacGregor hit .318, drove in 23 runs, and clubbed a pair of home runs across 29 games for the Falmouth Commodores. The Peabody resident is the second straight Northeastern player to capture the award after Jordy Allard won last summer while pitching for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks.

Northeastern first baseman Tyler MacGregor was recognized for his standout summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League, winning the John J. Claffey Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding New England player.

MacGregor’s strong showing on the Cape followed a breakout debut spring with the Huskies, where the graduate transfer from Columbia posted a 1.040 OPS and tied for the team-lead with 18 home runs.

MacGregor, a 2018 St. John’s Prep graduate and Globe All-Scholastic recipient, received the Claffey Award prior to Saturday’s first-round playoff game against Hyannis, which the Harbor Hawks won, 9-7, to eliminate Falmouth.

MacGregor wasn’t the only local college player to earn an end of season honor on the Cape.

Harvard pitcher Sean Matson captured the Russ Ford Most Outstanding Relief Pitcher Award after the right hander was practically unhittable all summer, tossing 21 ⅓ scoreless innings and recording five saves for the Orleans Firebirds. The rising junior from Chadds Ford, Pa. struck out 26 batters and issued just three walks and 11 hits en route to a 6-0 record.

MacGregor’s Falmouth teammate, Travis Bazzana, won the Pat Sorenti MVP Award after pacing the Cape in batting average (.375) and on-base percentage (.456), while finishing second in wins above replacement (1.87). The second basemen from Oregon State grew up playing cricket in Australia and is rising up draft boards as a projected top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He also won the Thurman Munson Batting Champion Award.

Cotuit left-hander Cameron Hill (Georgia Tech) captured the BFC Whitehouse Outstanding Pitcher Award, Hyannis infielder Cam Smith (Florida State) took home the Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award, and Cotuit manager Mike Roberts, the father of former MLB player Brian Roberts, won the Mike Curran Manager of the Year Award.

The Cape League semifinals are set to begin Monday with Orleans and Yarmouth-Dennis facing off in the West Division Finals and Hyannis and Bourne squaring off in the East Division Finals.